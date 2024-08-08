KateCo. PR & Two Hands Join Forces For NYC Residency

Melbourne boutique PR agencies KateCo. PR and Two Hands have announced that they are joining forces and heading to New York City to host ‘THE RESIDENCY’ for the first time on 3-5 September.

Strategically positioned ahead of New York Fashion Week, the exclusive event will provide brands with a unique opportunity to present to key industry figures and explore potential international expansion.

“Contrary to the myth that agencies are closed off and competitive, our experience has been the opposite. I’m personally excited about collaborating with my friend and fellow agency owner, Kate Keane from KateCo PR. and her team. We launched our agencies a year apart and have consistently supported each other’s growth, which is truly valuable. By combining our unique strengths and extensive networks, this partnership will significantly amplify the impact we can achieve for our clients,” said founder and director of Two Hands Agency, Simone Marshall.

Located in Midtown Manhattan at Studio 250, The Residency will showcase a curated selection of Australian fashion, accessories, and lifestyle products where guests will be given the opportunity to experience a gifting suite while sampling and styling products, offering Australian brands the opportunity to connect with relevant talent, creatives, media and buyers.

Both agencies are experienced in international showings with Two Hands’ longstanding presence and success in Los Angeles and KateCo. PR’s recent showings in Auckland and Los Angeles.

Spanning across fashion, lifestyle and wellness, the two agencies will be shining a glimmering spotlight on an impressive client portfolio including brands Mossman, Olga Berg, Cee Clear, Gimme Store, Sontse, 35mmco, Your Reformer, La Marzocco Home, Penfolds, PushPull, Sheila the label, PRANVERA, and STRAAND.

The collaborative effort aims to amplify brand visibility building on past successes including, working with stylists to dress celebrities in client products, such as Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge, assisting Olga Berg’s partnership with Revolve, doubling revenue growth for Tony Bianco out of the US market following their first LA showing, and Australian accessories label Rhodin Collection witnessed $35,000 worth of sales in five days, and 13,000 new Instagram followers after a pair of her sunglasses were worn and posted by US macro influencer.

“Having seen the strong appetite for Australian brands at our 2023 Los Angeles showings, we are confident that activating on the ground in New York City will offer a valuable opportunity to introduce our clients to wider markets and expand their e-commerce and wholesale presence. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the best of Australia to the US alongside Two Hands agency and explore the new business opportunities THE RESIDENCY will provide to participating brands,” said managing director of KateCo. PR, Kate Keane.