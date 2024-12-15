Jury Chairs Announced For 2025 Young Lions Australia Competition

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has unveiled the jury chairs for the 2025 Young Lions Australia Competition—five renowned industry leaders who will oversee the briefs and judging for the prestigious contest of ideas.

In an industry first, ACA has joined with the AANA, MFA, and IAB Australia to ensure jury chairs bring a wealth of expertise to identify Australia’s most promising young talent across five categories. Winners will fly to France to represent Australia at the global Young Lions Competition, held during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June 2025.

2025 Jury Chairs

Media: Imogen Hewitt, Chief Media Officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ

Marketing: Jenni Dill, CMO, The Arnott’s Group & Chair, AANA

Digital: Seamus Higgins, Chief Creative Officer, R/GA Australia

Film: Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ & Chief Creative Officer Accenture Song APAC

PR: James Wright, Global Chairman, HAVAS PR Global Network & Group CEO, HAVAS Creative ANZ

“Young Lions Australia is a fantastic opportunity for emerging media professionals to demonstrate how strategic thinking and innovation can drive results. It’s about mastering the fast-paced, ever-evolving media landscape and showcasing your ability to deliver impact on a global stage,” said Hewitt.

“I’m thrilled to be part of an initiative that highlights the exceptional talent emerging from Australia’s marketing industry. Young Lions allows young marketers to demonstrate their creative and strategic smarts while also gaining recognition and invaluable experience that will shape their careers,” said Dill.

“I’m deeply passionate about supporting our industry’s future success. Everything we create connects a brand with a human. Digital offers unparalleled opportunities to enhance these interactions through innovation and participation. We’ll be looking for creativity that elevates these experiences into something truly worthy of that human’s time,” said Higgins.

“This is a unique chance for film and production creatives to experiment, innovate, and refine their storytelling skills while creating work that resonates both locally and globally,” said Ford.

“PR thrives at the intersection of creativity and strategy, and Young Lions celebrates this perfectly. It’s a platform for young professionals to prove their ability to craft compelling narratives, build influence, and leave a lasting impact. I can’t wait to see the ideas they bring to life,” said Wright.

Early bird registration is now open, offering a $100 discount for a team of two until midnight AEDT on December 24 2024. The early bird cost for a duo is just $200 + GST, with general registrations closing on March 11 2025.