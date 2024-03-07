Junkee Media & Pinterest Australia Partner For “Quiet Pride” Content Series

Junkee Media and Pinterest Australia recently partnered for the publisher’s first content series with Pinterest, aiming to empower and inspire Gen Z LGBTQIA+ Aussies to celebrate Pride in the ways most authentic to them.

The new series, exploring the theme of “Quiet Pride” delves into LGBTQIA+ trends and topics over 230 pins Junkee and Punkee’s Pinterest accounts, including an in-convo series with Junkee journalists Talecia Vescio and Ky Stewart who dig deep on their experiences of growing up queer in Australia, reflect and inform on queer social issues and celebrate all things Pride.

Reflecting Pinterest and Junkee Media’s shared values of inclusivity and community building, the series also spotlights inspiration for a more peaceful pride celebration, with everything from bedroom arts and crafts with friends to smaller Pride events that give cosy vibes and a chance to chat with fellow like-minded queer folk.

“People turn to Pinterest as a positive place where they can discover new ideas and to be authentically themselves. For the LGBTQIA+ community celebrating Mardi Gras, this might mean donning glitter and sequins, or it might mean cosying up with friends and talking. It was important to both the Pinterest and Junkee teams that this partnership provided a platform for the many different ways these celebrations can come to life,” said Jace Molan, content partnerships lead at Pinterest ANZ.

“This partnership isn’t just about providing inspiration over the Mardi Gras festivities; our content celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community is year-round, and this new series with Junkee only adds to the engaging content already on the platform. Pinterest is proud to be a place for people to celebrate their identities and find their inspiration”.

The partnership follows the successful launch of Junkee Media’s Pinterest accounts, which has helped Junkee Media expand its reach and meet its audience where they are. Gen Z is the fastest growing, most engaged audience on Pinterest—over 42% of Pinterest’s audience is made up of Gen Z.

“Pinterest’s values of inclusivity, fostering creativity, and community ring so true to our ethos at Junkee and Punkee, which is all about speaking with our community of young fans on the stuff they genuinely care about and validating their interests and obsessions across Culture, Music, Social Justice, Beauty, and more,” said Alice Griffin, Junkee Media’s editor-in-chief.