Junkee Media Launches New Website & Brand Identity

Independent youth publisher Junkee Media has announced its exciting relaunch of Junkee with a new website and brand identity. Junkee’s relaunch is the final piece in the publisher’s editorial evolution, which has seen them cultivate a community of millions in the past year.

Junkee has been a staple in the Aussie media landscape for nearly a decade, but it’s looking and feeling a little different these days. We’re relaunching with a new vibe, here’s why.

When Alice Griffin took on Junkee in November 2022 as Editor-in-Chief, she was tasked with taking the youth brand into its next phase, driving the publisher’s evolved mission, voice, and strategy across all platforms, and engaging a new generation of young people.

Over the next year and a half, Junkee 2.0 was quietly born, fuelled by a mission and vision that took the very best of the Junkee legacy — reporting that adds to the conversation, not the noise — and embraced a social-first approach that enlightens, engages and informs our audience on the topics other youth publishers miss.

Today, Junkee meets its audience where they’re at — holding conversations with them where they legitimately want to be and on the topics they care deeply about. We have handpicked talent who speak authentically on the diverse passion points of our audience (everything from Lana Del Rey to the cost of living crisis) through perspective-driven journalism. We retired straight news for youth coverage entirely — focusing on these original perspectives as our way of connecting authentically on the stuff that matters to young people.

Junkee’s new era brings in a greater focus on its key verticals: Social Justice, Music and Culture. These areas are explored by the team along with key contributors, generating conversations across Junkee’s social platforms — TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube — and Junkee’s brand new website.

Through our innovative approach, we’ve been growing our online communities across mastheads Junkee and Punkee, finessing our craft, developing our clever formats and building our talent pool of genuine storytellers — ensuring that we’re being truly reflective of the interests of our audience. We’ve also been busy cultivating exciting new brand partnerships that reflect both our values and the values of our community. Junkee uniquely offers brands fan action and deep engagement with our youth audience through social-first, highly relevant and super authentic content. And it’s worked.

This evolved Junkee mission has positioned us as one of the fastest-growing and most authentically engaged with youth publishers in Australia. And the final piece of the puzzle is to officially announce the relaunch of Junkee, so you can all enjoy it for yourself. So, welcome to the internet’s messy side table.

“You can expect us to continue giving young writers a platform to say their piece. We’ll delve into the most curious corners of pop culture, sit across from politicians we don’t agree with and say things with our full chest. We’ll always honour the foundation built by the people before us, and Junkee 2.0 promises to be bolder, brattier and braver than we’ve ever been,” said Griffin.