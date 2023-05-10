Join The B&T Women In Media Community! Enter Women In Media Awards Now

Last year, our Women Of The Year winner and CEO Of Initiative Australia, Melissa Fein, said that the B&T Women in Media awards “truly differentiated” from other awards nights because everyone was bringing each other up.

A lot of us would like to see the industry, and the wider world, change when it comes to gender equality.

But this is not a one-woman show. As (unlikely B&T quoted source) Mother Teresa once said – ‘I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.’

Every time a woman sticks her head above the parapet and steps into a leadership role, she gives all other women permission to do so.

So if you are thinking about entering this years’ B&T Women In Media awards but have been procrastinating, this is your sign to enter and be part of the B&T Women In Media community.

Brought to you by Are Media (for the eighth straight year), the awards program recognises exceptional female-identifying talent who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas.

Not only could you win the coveted award but all finalists are also invited to our B&T Women In Media breakfast, so you really get a chance to help shape the agenda when it comes to reaching equality within the advertising, media and marketing industry.

There are 26 categories spanning the advertising, marketing, and media industries which are open to women at any level of their business – from CEO to new starters – to enter. All entries will be judged by a panel of top female executives.

New categories announced for this year are social media manager, project manager and client services.

Entries are open now, but close on the 5th of June, so don't delay!

Are you a senior leader who has more than five years of experience in the advertising, media, and marketing industry? Apply to become a judge for the B&T Women In Media awards.

Not only will you have a chance to shape the industry, but you'll also receive complimentary tickets to our awards ceremony taking place on the 25th of August.

Here are some key dates to put in your diary:

Key Dates

Entries open: Thursday 13th April 2023

Entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 5th June 2023

Late entry deadline: 11:59pm AEDT, Monday 12th June 2023

Judging period: Monday 19th June – Monday 17th July 2023

Shortlist date: Friday 21st July 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 28th July 2023

Event date: 5:30-11:30pm, Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal