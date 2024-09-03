JLL Welcomes Lydia Sheridan As New Head Of Marketing For ANZ

JLL has announced the appointment of Lydia Sheridan as head of marketing – Australia and New Zealand.

Sheridan has 17 years of experience in the marketing and communications industry, most recently as JLL’s head of marketing in New Zealand for two years.

“We are thrilled to announce Lydia as the new head of marketing for JLL Australia and New Zealand. Her appointment marks a significant step in differentiating our firm in the market. With her strategic marketing skills, Lydia will be instrumental in strengthening our brand presence, driving business growth, and enhancing client experiences,” said Dan Kernaghan, JLL’s CEO ANZ.

“Additionally, Lydia will play a vital role in effectively communicating JLL’s sustainability efforts, showcasing our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. We have the utmost confidence in Lydia’s leadership and eagerly anticipate her contributions to driving our marketing strategy forward,” said Kernaghan.

In her new role, Sheridan will lead a team of specialists responsible for the strategy and delivery of all marketing activities in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“It’s a privilege to lead the marketing function in Australia and New Zealand. JLL has a talented team, a strong brand and so many successes to share, so it’s an exciting time to take on this role,” said Sheridan.

Before starting at JLL, Sheridan worked at Eke Panuku Development, Auckland Council’s urban development authority, where she was head of marketing and communications. There she oversaw marketing and communications for Eke Panuku’s urban regeneration programs across Auckland, as well as for the city’s property portfolio.