Jim’s Group Launches Full Strength Aussie Beer Just In Time For Christmas

The Jim’s Group, has launched a full strength beer just in time for Christmas called Jim’s Lager. The iconic typical crisp Australian lager is a full strength, full flavour beer that is sure to add some spring to the lawn-mowing hips of Aussie blokes across the country and bring a smile to their thirsty lager- loving lips.

The newly launched beer comes in packs of four cans and slabs of 25 and is 4.2% alcohol equivalent to 1.2 standard drinks.

“Our new Jim’s Lager is the perfect way to finish off your lawn. Who doesn’t like throwing down a coldie after a workout in the yard. It’s such an Aussie thing to do,” Jim’s Group, head of marketing, Joel Kleber said. “We launched a limited release mid strength beer in 2022 and it went off like a frog in a sock. Aussies loved it. So, we decided to give blokes more of what they love, a full-strength tipple with great froth”.

Jim’s Lager is big on malt backbone and crisp enough to extinguish any thirst. It is ready to take on the world’s major beer brands one lawn at a time.

The beer will be available in-store at selected Dan Murphy and BWS stores in Sydney and nationwide via Dan Murphy’s online.

Kleber said Jim’s Lawn Lager was created to celebrate and thank all the hardworking mowing workers across the country who tirelessly mow, hedge, trim and whipper-snip lawns to keep the nation’s gardens in tip-top shape. “When you need to get your lawn done, Jim’s Mowing is the one people call and that’s what our new lager signifies,” Kleber said.

“Jim’s Lager is a nod to hard working Aussies who understand the gruelling work involved in keeping our nation’s gardens and lawns neat and tidy.

“Not only is Jim’s Lager the perfect way to cap off a good mow, it also pairs perfectly with turkey, ham, chicken, pork, fish, steak, kangaroo, pies, sausage rolls and any other type of food really.

“It is great for drinks around the BBQ, or a festive knees up with friends and family and if you know someone who deserves to be thanked or is called Jim, then Jim’s Lager is the ideal gift.

“We are always trying to push the wheelbarrow at Jim’s and come up with great ideas and this is another cracker of a product that definitely needs to be the fridge of every Aussie household.

“Like most great ideas, Jim’s Lager, came about over a couple of beers. I usually find this is the best way to beerstorm. There is nothing better than cracking open a cold one and discussing the world’s problems. This is usually how the best inventions are created and the most challenging problems solved”.

Jim’s Lager found itself at the centre of a legal stoush in 2022 when the limited edition mid strength lager initially launched. Coopers Brewery threatened to take action because it believed the Jim’s Lager label looked too much like its label.

In response, the Jim’s Group redesigned its labels and enhanced its beer offering to position the product for maximum success. “Our Jim’s Lager is much better than the Cooper’s Brewery product so I think they did us a favour,” Kleber said.

He emphasised that he strongly encourages people not to drink and mow. Jim’s Lager is the ideal drop after you’ve cut the grass, not before or during.