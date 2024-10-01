AdvertisingNewsletter

Jimmy Rees Celebrates International Coffee Day With New Jarrah Cappuccinos

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Melbourne three-in-one coffee company Jarrah Coffee invited comedian Jimmy Rees to bring Aussies coffee in its new campaign for Jarrah Cappuccinos.

Coinciding with International Coffee Day on 1 October, Jarrah’s pop-up at the State Library Victoria in the Melbourne CBD saw Rees surprising and delighting Melburnians with a free Jarrah Cappuccino on their way to work.

Research from McCrindle showed 78 per cent of Aussies make their coffee at home, with 42 per cent of households drinking three-in-one coffee.

“We know that Aussies really look forward to their morning coffee and it’s always great to have one readily available at home or on the go that’s more enjoyable and interesting than an instant,” said Jarrah’s consumer experience director Danielle Ierodiaconou. “At Jarrah, we combine quality ingredients for a great taste, in a convenient sachet that delivers consistently delicious coffee, every time”.

Jarrah’s Cappuccinos are made with 100 per cent premium Arabica coffee. Its latest blends include Strong Cappuccino and Classic Cappuccino.

Jarrah’s Cappuccinos are available to purchase from Woolworths and select independent grocers. Each packet has 10 sachets and is $7.50.

Related posts:

  1. Griffith University Launches New Brand Campaign Via BCM Group
  2. Even Football Is Not Exempt: NFL Fans Miss Kick-Off Amid Swing State Ad Blitz
  3. Australia’s Worst Sleeper Tries Out IKEA’s 24-Hour Sleep Billboard In Sydney’s Circular Quay
  4. ALDI Partners With Ignite Travel Group To Launch ALDI Holidays, New Global Travel Offering
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Making The World A Better Place: Here Are B&T’s Best Of The Best Social Changemakers!
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: The Hallway
Guidline SMI: Magazines Surge & OOH Drops Amid Abnormal Olympic Period
TV Ratings (02/10/2024): Janey & Maddie’s MKR Royal Feast Fails To Reign Supreme
Register Lost your password?