Jimmy Rees Celebrates International Coffee Day With New Jarrah Cappuccinos

Melbourne three-in-one coffee company Jarrah Coffee invited comedian Jimmy Rees to bring Aussies coffee in its new campaign for Jarrah Cappuccinos.

Coinciding with International Coffee Day on 1 October, Jarrah’s pop-up at the State Library Victoria in the Melbourne CBD saw Rees surprising and delighting Melburnians with a free Jarrah Cappuccino on their way to work.

Research from McCrindle showed 78 per cent of Aussies make their coffee at home, with 42 per cent of households drinking three-in-one coffee.

“We know that Aussies really look forward to their morning coffee and it’s always great to have one readily available at home or on the go that’s more enjoyable and interesting than an instant,” said Jarrah’s consumer experience director Danielle Ierodiaconou. “At Jarrah, we combine quality ingredients for a great taste, in a convenient sachet that delivers consistently delicious coffee, every time”.

Jarrah’s Cappuccinos are made with 100 per cent premium Arabica coffee. Its latest blends include Strong Cappuccino and Classic Cappuccino.

Jarrah’s Cappuccinos are available to purchase from Woolworths and select independent grocers. Each packet has 10 sachets and is $7.50.