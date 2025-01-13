Jimmy Rees & Brittney Saunders To Headline FUJIFILM Australia ‘Creator Summit’ Festival

FUJIFILM Australia has announced that former children’s entertainer and comedian Jimmy Rees OAM and influencer-turned-entrepreneur Brittney Saunders will headline its inaugural ‘Creator Summit: Powered by Fujifilm’.

The two-day festival celebrating the world of content creation is set to take place at Sydney’s iconic Luna Park on 22-23 February.

The keynote sessions will feature personal stories from both talent on how they’ve harnessed the power and possibilities of content creation as well as their meteoric rise as passionate creators – with Rees delving into the role of humour in creating engaging content, whilst Saunders will discuss the role of content in e-commerce and how she built her fashion empire Fayt The Label from the garage up.

The latest announcements add to the already mammoth program of renowned Australian creators and industry leaders, including:

Jimmy Rees OAM: Celebrity comedian and content creator

Brittney Saunders: Influencer-turned-entrepreneur and owner of fashion brand, Fayt The Label

Tom Sharpe: Social media extraordinaire and Australia’s first street-style content creator

Dan & Zora Avila, The Travel Shooters: Dynamic travel photographer and videographer duo

Taylor Reilly: Founder of Reilly Talent, one of Australia’s fastest-growing and leading TikTok influencer management agencies

Vueey Le: Culinary creator and food photographer

Leslie Liu: Professional photographer specialising in editorial and fine art photography

Laz Smith: Photographer, filmmaker, and founder of content agency, Coeur Visual

Charlie Blevins: Photographer and National Training and Events Specialist in Electronic Imaging and Optical Division at Fujifilm

“From unique humour and authenticity, to exploring the world through a camera lens, or tapping into cultural trends to create reel-ready content – content creation undoubtedly holds unlimited possibilities. We know Australia has a creative and flourishing content creator community, it’s evident in the vast array of creators we have attending our inaugural Creator Summit. The addition of Jimmy Rees and Brittney Saunders to our massive lineup further demonstrates that there is truly an avenue for everyone to explore their creativity,” said Shaun Mah, general manager of the Electronic Imaging & Optical Devices Divisions at FUJIFILM Australia.

“They, alongside our wider lineup, are offering their expertise and insights, informed by their personal journeys, to help aspiring and professional creators further tune their craft in a unique setting curated for content creators, by content creators. We can’t wait to see the community come together, to collaborate and learn from each other at what is shaping up to be an undoubtedly, unmissable weekend.”

“Content creation has always had a special place in my heart, not only did it offer me an outlet but it enabled me to creatively and thoughtfully turn a passion into a full-time profession and propel my career and business to what it is today. I am thrilled I now get to share my knowledge and what I’ve learned over the years with an equally passionate community of creators at the Creator Summit: Powered by Fujifilm,” said Brittney Saunders, entrepreneur and founder of Fayt the Label.

Tickets for the ‘Creator Summit: Powered by Fujifilm’ are available for purchase for AUD $49; purchase grants attendees access to Fujifilm keynotes, interactive workshops, and partner hubs taking place throughout Luna Park. It also includes a single-ride pass for the iconic Ferris Wheel and a Fujifilm goody bag filled with giveaways worth over $270.