Jimmy & Nath, Emma Chow, To Host 2DayFM Breakfast

2DayFM Breakfast will get new hosts in Jimmy Smith and Nathan Roye who will be joined by Emma Chow, starting Monday, 20 January.

After a five-month stint filling in on 2DayFM Breakfast in late 2024, Jimmy & Nath have earned a permanent breakfast spot in 2025.

Best mates on and off the mic, Jimmy & Nath have spent nearly a decade living intertwined lives, hustling from regional radio roles to metro Weekend and Night shows to become “overnight successes”.

After years of doing the hard yards and sharpening their skills across multiple networks and shows — including four and a half years as Hobart’s Hit100.9 breakfast team, where they took the show to #1 — they returned to Sydney in 2022 to host the Hit Network’s national Weekend Breakfast show, followed by their recent stint as hosts of national Nights.

Smith said: “When Nath and I met 10 years ago, we said we’d love to do Sydney breakfast… but we never imagined we’d actually get the job! For us, it’s about entertaining people and putting a smile on their faces. You never know what someone is going through, and we want to be a show that brings joy to people. That’s why we do what we do.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Emma into the Jimmy & Nath family. She’s an amazing broadcaster` and we’re just as excited that her two kids now have two funcles (fun uncles).”

Roye said: “Growing up in the Sutherland shire in Sydney, 2DayFM was always on in the car – blaring loud enough so Mum wouldn’t have to hear me whinging about not having fancy lunches like the other kids. 2DayFM has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

“Jimmy and I are best mates who adore radio, and after more than 10 years together, it’s weird to say we are doing 2DayFM breakfast in Sydney – something we used to joke about. This isn’t a flash-in-the-pan show, it’s one that we’ve been building for years, and we can’t wait to kick off the next chapter of our careers with 2Day brekky.

“Plus we’re lucky to welcome Em, a fantastic radio presenter who will play an instrumental role in the Jimmy & Nath show’s future! We definitely misbehave more than her kids, which she has now contractually accepted. Hopefully in 2025 parents will be turning 2DayFM up across Sydney to block out their kids’ backseat rants – just like my mum did.”

Chow has been entertaining audiences as part of the Mike E & Emma show on Edge 96.1 for over a decade before joining 2DayFM as hosts of Mornings in 2024. Known for her relatable and honest style, Chow will provide a sharp take on entertainment news.

Chow said: “To say this is a dream come true is an understatement! I set my alarm to listen to 2DayFM breakfast every morning before school when I was a kid, so this all feels very surreal. I love Sydney, and I can’t wait to bring my ‘I’m not a regular Mum, I’m a cool Mum’ (I think?) energy to Jimmy & Nath. Let’s do this!”

Dave Cameron, SCA chief content officer said: “We’ve been excited to hear Jimmy & Nath bring much-needed energy and a creative buzz to Breakfast, that Sydneysiders deserve, during their past five months filling in on 2DayFM Breakfast. Now with the addition of Emma Chow’s energy and spark – who is already familiar to Sydney Breakfast listeners – this show is an exciting confirmation for 2DayFM Breakfast moving forward. There has already been strong interest from our commercial clients who are hungry to be a part of this brand safe, fun and vibrant new way for Sydney audiences to wake up. We’re really pumped about the new shape and approach that 2DayFM is beginning to take this year to do something different in Sydney.”

Together, Jimmy, Nath, and Emma are poised to reignite 2DayFM Breakfast, delivering laughter, entertainment, and everything listeners need to start their day in 2025—and beyond! Jimmy & Nath will be heard Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am on 2DayFM and can be streamed on LiSTNR.

Mike Etheridge from the Mike E & Emma show will continue to play a key role at SCA in 2025, with further details to be announced.