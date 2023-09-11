Jimmy Fallon Apologises To Staff Following Toxic Workplace Allegations

Jimmy Fallon Apologises To Staff Following Toxic Workplace Allegations
By Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
US talk show host Jimmy Fallon has reportedly apologised to Tonight Show staff after Rolling Stone published an expose about Fallon’s ‘erratic’ behaviour.

Last week the magazine published a story alleging that 16 current and former staff members of The Tonight Show say Fallon’s behaviour spoiled their “dream” of working on the show.

According to the report, more than 80 current or former staff members came forward to talk about the show, but none wanted to go on record because they feared retaliation.

Multiple sources said Fallon had a history of “outbursts” and lashing out at staff when he was under pressure. This reportedly trickled down to create a “toxic culture” with “ever-changing leadership” – leading to mental health issues among staff.

Fallon has now reportedly apologised to staff in a Zoom call that took place hours after the article aired. 

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends.”

“I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

Rolling Stone reported that nine showrunners have worked on the show since Fallon took over from Jay Leno in 2014.

“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” one former employee told Rolling Stone. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

“It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked,” another former employee said. “People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy’s in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off.”

An NBC spokesperson told Rolling Stones: “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

The Tonight Show is currently on hiatus due to the writer strike in Hollywood.

Fallon’s story has some parallels to that of Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres was also accused of bullying back in 2020 after Buzzfeed published an article with multiple staff stating that her show had a highly “toxic culture”.

 

 



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
854 votes
