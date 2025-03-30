JCDecaux Launches Ready-Made Out-Of-Home Packages To Lower Emissions

JCDecaux has introduced a way for advertisers to measure and reduce campaign carbon emissions with ready-made lower-emission programmatic networks powered by Scope3. These pre-selected networks across small format, rail and large format, enable advertisers to lower emissions by 31-53 per cent compared to the Scope3 digital out-of-home benchmark.

JCDecaux has been working with Scope3 to develop a methodology that enables advertisers to measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their out-of-home media activity. Out-of-home is the lowest-emission media channel available, four times more energy efficient than BVOD.

SBS, through its media agency Hearts & Science, is the first client to take advantage of the new offering to promote the third season of Alone Australia. SBS has achieved Net Zero for its direct emissions and is working towards reducing its Scope 3 emissions across its supply chain.

“Understanding and reducing carbon emissions can be daunting for advertisers, so we’ve made it simple. Our ready-made, lower-emission programmatic packages take the guesswork out of sustainable media buying, giving brands a straightforward way to reduce their impact while still reaching the right audiences effectively,” Brad Palmer, national programmatic director, JCDecaux said.

“SBS is dedicated to innovative and responsible marketing strategies. We have done a lot of work to ensure we are at the forefront of decarbonising our operations. Access to clear emissions data, through a product such as this, means we can plan campaigns with greater accountability, helping us stay on track with our sustainability commitments,” Uma Oldham, SBS head of marketing and media added.

“As a foundation supporter of Ad Net Zero, we are committed to accelerating the decarbonisation of Australia’s advertising and marketing sector. Reducing emissions in media planning can often be complex, however,r JCDecaux’s programmatic packages provide a simple, measurable way for advertisers to make lower-carbon choices without adding complexity to the buying process. For Alone Australia, we selected JCDecaux’s Large Format network because it offers a seamless way to meet SBS’s sustainability goals while ensuring strong campaign reach,” Ashley Wong, chief digital & innovation officer, Hearts & Science added.