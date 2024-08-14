Jack Nimble Launches Nimble Creators: A Collaborative Creator Experience For Brands

Jack Nimble has bottled up its unique social-first creative and production expertise to create a more collaborative influencer experience for brands – Nimble Creators.

From brainstorming ideas with creators, to co-directing with them on set, and co-editing in post-production, Nimble Creators treats creators as an extension of the Jack Nimble team. This collaborative experience provides brands the best of both worlds – they can harness the power of the creator economy without compromising the adequate inclusion of their brand.

Jack Nimble’s Head of Digital, James McInnes, said that Jack Nimble is perfectly placed to innovate in this space. “At Jack Nimble, we’re creators, too. But we also have an innate understanding of our clients’ business objectives and brands. We use this expertise and knowledge to partner with creators in different ways throughout the creative and production process”.

“For instance, with some creators we’ll lean more into developing ideas with them, whereas with others we’ll lean more into being on set with them. It’s a bespoke model, which ultimately leads to better social content for both the creator and the brand,” said McInnes.

Over the last 12 months, Jack Nimble has been moonlighting as Nimble Creators with brands such as Spotify, Domino’s, American Express, LinkedIn, Netflix, eBay, SBS and Bubs Australia on more than 100 creator partnerships both big and small.

At the big end of town, Nimble Creators has partnered with influencers Indy Clinton, Millie Ford, Jeremy Franco, Ash Wicks, Froomes, Swag on the Beat, and the Fitzy Twins.

However, Nimble Creators has seen enormous success with micro creators as well. Nimble Creators recently helped Domino’s Australia launch its MOREMenu range on social media with a micro content creator-led approach. Domino’s Australia tested the mobile-first content as an A/B test alongside more high-production value content, with the creator content seeing a 265 per cent increase in engagements, a 167 per cent increase in click-through rates, and a 128 per cent return on ad spend. Following the success of this creator content-led approach, Nimble Creators is now replicating the approach for Domino’s Japan.

Jack Nimble’s executive producer and co-founder, Angus Mullane, said that results like this are no surprise, with a recent Facebook study highlighting that self-recorded, mobile-shot creative is 84 per cent more likely to outperform studio-shot creative with “perfection-fatigued” younger audiences. “We’ve seen firsthand the power of thinking social-first on social – that’s why we started Jack Nimble seven years ago. Today, creators are a big part of thinking social-first, and Nimble Creators is all about putting them at the forefront of our thinking because when you do it right, it delivers exceptional results for clients,” said Mullane.

Nimble Creators offers end-to-end creator services to brands. From creator identification and audience insights via software developed by its parent company, Brainlabs; to creator negotiations backed by decades of production experience; social-first idea development and production approach in collaboration with creators to ensure content is on-brand and on-brief; to post-campaign reporting, data and insights to help optimise future creator campaigns via Sparro by Brainlabs.