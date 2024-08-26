MarketingNewsletter

IVE Group Revenue Flat But Strong Margin Growth

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Matt Aitken, managing director, IVE Group.

IVE Group has released its full-year financial results with revenue growing to $969.9 million, up 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, its post-tax net profit jumped to $43 million, up 8.4 per cent.

The result was consistent with guidance and underpinned by margin expansion and a strong rebound in cash flow. Significant milestones for IVE Group included the successful completion of the Ovato integration, entry into the folded carton packaging sector with the acquisition of JacPak and expansion of the Group’s creative and content offering with the acquisition of Elastic.

The Group’s e-Commerce marketplace, Lasoo, achieved strong growth across all key financial metrics with ongoing investment expected to drive significantly increased scale.

“Given an increasingly difficult economic landscape, I am very pleased with the FY24 result which was consistent with the targets we set at the beginning of FY24. In addition to completing the Ovato acquisition ahead of schedule and reaffirming the integration synergies, we completed the acquisition of JacPak which is performing in accordance with expectations with cost and revenue synergy expectations unchanged. Lasoo’s continued strong outperformance of its original business case is particularly encouraging and warrants ongoing investment that is expected to deliver a material increase in platform scale and value,” said IVE Group’s managing director, Matt Aitken.

IVE’s acquisition of Melbourne-based folding carton player, JacPak should allow the Group to leverage the operational footprint of its Sydney commercial printing operation (via the addition of new finishing equipment) to support significantly increased packaging revenues.

It also recently acquired Elastic Group, an independent creative agency that specialises in video content creation and visual communications. Elastic’s Sydney and Melbourne operations have been relocated and integrated into IVE’s business. Elastic brings an impressive portfolio of customers across automotive, pharmaceutical, government, sports & entertainment, food & beverage, finance and property.

Related posts:

  1. Honda Appoints Eva Barrett As GM Brand, Marketing & CX
  2. Advertising Next To Contentious News Topics Has No Brand Suitability Risk & May Boost Performance: ThinkNewsBrands
  3. The Wiggles Join ARN’s iHeart, Launch New Podcast For Parents
  4. Bupa Revs Up Brand Agency Scooter’s Remit
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

An ad that ran in live coverage of the Socceroos friendly with England breached gambling ad rules.
Network 10 Issued Formal Warning Over Gambling Ad Breach On 10 Play
Honda Appoints Eva Barrett As GM Brand, Marketing & CX
Online Pet Marketplace Mad Paws Unleashes First Ever Above-The-Line Brand Campaign, Via Ouzo
The NSW State Library will host Copy School this year.
Learn From Copy Grandmasters Esther Clerehan, Dee Madigan, Andy Fleming And More 
Register Lost your password?