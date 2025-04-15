It’s Not A Democracy Sausage Without The Sauce: Masterfoods Tomato Sauce Rebrands To ‘Democracy Sauce’ Ahead Of Election

As the Federal Election nears and the much-anticipated democracy sausage season sizzles into action, one thing is certain: a democracy sausage isn’t complete without tomato sauce.

With the polls still up in the air, there’s one debate that’s already been settled: MasterFoods is the sauce that belongs to every democracy sausage. Voted Australia’s favourite sauce for 7 years running, it is fair to say MasterFoods has earned its place at sausage sizzles nationwide.

In the spirit of election (or democracy sausage season), the sauce brand is making it official with its new MasterFoods Democracy Sauce, a limited edition rebrand of their iconic tomato sauce, made for what’s arguably the most important snag of 2025.

In 2024 alone, Aussies devoured a whopping 4.9 million litres of MasterFoods Tomato Sauce – that’s almost 10 million bottles of Australia’s most popular tomato sauce! To put that into perspective, that’s enough sauce bottles to circle the MCG…16,000 times, or enough sauce to fill about 250,000 bathtubs. Luckily, us Australians didn’t waste it on taking a bath, and instead lovingly squeezed it onto millions of snags, pies, sausage rolls, chips and whatever else you love a squeeze of tomato sauce on.

“We’re so excited to bring these two Aussie icons together – The democracy sausage is a national tradition, and MasterFoods is the perfect sauce to match. As Australia’s favourite tomato sauce, it only felt right to rename our most-loved product in honor of the star of the upcoming election, the Democracy Sauce,” Annabel Archer from MasterFoods Australia said.

Whether you’re grabbing a snag at the polling booth or firing up the barbie at home to celebrate democracy, Aussies deserve to top it off with the sauce they love most.