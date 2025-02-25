“It’s More Than A Competition, It’s A Chance To Inspire Change”: Collective Wellness Group’s Caitlin Bancroft On Mentoring The Next Generation At Cairns Hatchlings

As the Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, celebrates its mission to uncover the brightest emerging talent across the Asia-Pacific, one of its distinguished judges, Caitlin Bancroft, chief marketing officer at Collective Wellness Group, brings over two decades of marketing, innovation, and strategy experience to the jury panel.

With a career spanning Health & Wellness, Beauty, and FMCG, Bancroft has developed a reputation for blending strong commercial acumen with a keen ability to inspire and lead high-performing teams. Her passion for innovation, strategic brand development, and fostering creativity in emerging talent aligns perfectly with the Cairns Hatchlings initiative.

For Bancroft, this program offers more than just a platform to recognise fresh ideas—it’s an opportunity to give back to an industry that helped shape her own career while empowering the next generation of creatives to challenge norms, embrace inclusivity, and drive meaningful change.

Want to hear first-hand from an esteemed judge like Bancroft? Cairns Hatchlings is also launching a series of workshops designed to help entrants refine their craft and elevate their submissions – with some expert advice along the way.

Kicking off on Friday, March 7, these workshops will be available online, providing participants with expert insights and practical strategies across seven categories. The Media workshop will be held in person on March 7 at the Yahoo! offices – Register now!

B&T: What motivated you to join the Cairns Hatchlings jury, and what excites you most about being involved in this initiative?

Bancroft: I started my career in agency land so this is a really nice opportunity to come full circle and give back to the industry that helped shape me. I’m excited to support emerging talent by sharing my expertise but what’s even more exciting is how inspiring it is for me to witness the innovation and creativity coming from these rising stars who are shaping the future of the industry – a great way to fill my cup!

B&T: Why do you believe programs like Cairns Hatchlings are so important for emerging talent across the Asia Pacific region?

Bancroft: Programs like Cairns Hatchlings provide emerging talent with critical exposure, guidance, and connections that accelerate growth. These programs also help amplify fresh perspectives and equip the next generation with tools/resources/connections to make a meaningful impact in the industry. I also think they encourage emerging talent to showcase and champion diversity and representation in the industry – as well as explore bold new ideas.

B&T: From your perspective, what makes Cairns Hatchlings stand out from other industry awards and talent programs?

Bancroft: It’s more than an awards program—it feels more like a platform for growth, inclusivity, and collaboration. I love the emphasis on mentorship, real-world charity projects, and live showcases as all those things help create a really aspirational space where emerging talent can shine – but also share and learn from each other. It a nice holistic offer.

B&T: How does the opportunity to showcase work live at the Cairns Crocodiles event add value for the finalists?

Bancroft: It provides a really nice collaborative and safe environment for finalists to showcase their work with confidence and authenticity. Of course, super importantly, it connects them directly with industry leaders, potential mentors and peers to gain invaluable feedback, spark some impactful conversations and hopefully leave a lasting impression—hopefully turning recognition into career opportunities.

B&T: Beyond recognition, how do you think the networking and mentorship opportunities provided by the program can shape the careers of participants?

Bancroft: Connecting with industry leaders and peers provides emerging talent with invaluable guidance, inspiration and long-term connections that can help foster confidence and bold thinking – plus support them in navigating (inevitable) challenges.

B&T: The program emphasises collaboration with charities to create real-world impact. How important do you think this aspect is in developing well-rounded industry professionals?

Bancroft: This is super important as it helps participants apply their skills to meaningful causes where they can make a tangible difference – both of which foster empathy and social responsibility. It’s a vital way to shape well-rounded professionals who understand that great work can drive both commercial success and positive change.

B&T: What qualities and attributes will you be looking for in the finalists?

Bancroft: Originality, strategic thinking, and a clear sense of purpose. I’m especially drawn to work that reflects inclusivity and challenges and disrupts the status quo, outdated norms and perceptions.

B&T: In your experience, how can initiatives like Cairns Hatchlings help bridge the gap between emerging talent and top industry leaders?

Bancroft: Connects emerging leaders/talent directly with industry leaders, breaking down barriers and fostering mentorship. These connections demystify career pathways and provide a platform for young professionals to showcase their potential – outside the 4 walls of their agencies/offices.

B&T: What advice would you give to applicants hoping to make the most of this opportunity?

Bancroft: Be authentic, embrace feedback, and stay curious. Treat the program as more than a competition; it’s a chance to learn, grow, connect and contribute. Take every opportunity to engage with both the mentors and your peers – ask lots of questions, and think about how your work can inspire change and impact beyond just this event. This is just the beginning!!

B&T: Looking ahead, what impact do you hope the Cairns Hatchlings program will have on the industry and the next generation of talent?

Bancroft: I’d love it to become a beacon for creative excellence and innovation coupled with a real sense of authenticity, support and connection. I also hope it inspires participants and the wider industry to think a bit differently and redefine what’s possible in the creative space especially when it comes to championing diversity and inclusivity.

Space is limited, so make sure to sign up to the in-person Media Workshop early to secure your spot!