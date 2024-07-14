It’s Friday Launches Full Service Media, Appoints Michelle Miroforidis To Drive Connected Brand Experiences For Clients

It’s Friday has launched full-service media in a move that will deliver connected experiences for brands that out-think rather than out-spend competitors. Seasoned media and creative connections strategist Michelle Miroforidis has been hired to lead connections media strategy.

The introduction of a specialist media division marks the next chapter in the independent agency’s growth two-and-a-half years post-launch and follows a soon-to-be-announced significant new business win.

“The introduction of media thinking in the agency gives our clients an edge in the way we go to market. Our ethos is to continue to deliver creative solutions that out-think, not out-spend. Having the ability to solve problems in a connected way will further deepen our ability to deliver brand experiences that are impossible to ignore,” said Pete Bosilkovski, CEO of It’s Friday.

“Cost pressures are one of the biggest issues facing clients, so we strive to innovate the way we go to market versus out-spending our competitors. We cannot wait to unleash connections thinking in our problem solving to give our clients the edge in delivering greater effectiveness and ROI.”

Bosilkovski welcomed the arrival of Michelle, whose 16-year career includes a wealth of integrated expertise leading communications strategy and connections within full-service agency models, including at Naked, Spark Foundry for Diageo, Dentsu’s The Story Lab, in-house at Airbnb as connections and media lead, and most recently as acting head of strategy at Havas Media.

“We’re thrilled to have Michelle on board and leverage her tremendous experience working in environments where connected thinking was at the core of success. Working alongside our strategy team, Michelle brings a whole new dimension and energy to the way we will unlock effective brand solutions, connecting people and brands, in ways that are impossible to ignore,” added Bosilkovski.

“I’m thrilled to join the impressive team at It’s Friday. Their dedication to powering brands with a distinct Friday-like energy through the seamless integration of brand, creative, and connections thinking, immediately struck a chord with me. I can’t wait to join forces with the team to create a game-changing connections product, providing clients with channel-agnostic strategies across the customer journey,” said Michelle Miroforidis, head of connections strategy at It’s Friday.

Michelle’s career contributions have landed her on shortlists at both local B&T and Festival of Media APAC awards. Beyond the work, Michelle is devoted to advocating for more cultural diversity in leadership teams and developing aspiring industry professionals, including spending three years as a mentor with industry mentoring initiative The Trenches.