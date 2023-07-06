It’s Finally Happened: AI Meets S*x Toys

Every time there’s a new invention, inevitably, it ends up being picked up by the s*x and s*x toy industry.

It was inevitable when the internet was launched. It was inevitable when everyone got camera phones. Now it is inevitable that AI also gets involved.

Lovense – which is best known for its remote-controllable s*x toys – has now developed a generative AI that whispers stories to an individual whilst they use a toy.

The product which has launched in beta in Lovense’s remote control app is called the ‘advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion’.

The companion invites the user to select a topic and will then read an erotic story on that topic, whilst controlling the Lovense toy.

Users can choose what type of story they want – romantic, sensual, juicy or spicy – as well as who their main characters will be and where the fantasy will play out.

The more intense the story, the stronger the company’s reaction will be , Lovense said.

“Our Advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion now allows you to design a story you want, to embody any of your fantasies or dreams, and to fully immerse you into them,” Dan Liu, Lovense CEO told TechCrunch. “With our Companion’s help, you can now create any stories and explore your sexuality and boundaries completely independently.”

The new service is free of charge to all current users of the app.

Earlier this year, B&T spoke to s*x toy retailer Lovehoney about some of the challenges adult toy companies face when selling their products.