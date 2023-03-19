Ita Buttrose Named Women In Media National Patron & Keynote Speaker

Women in Media is thrilled to announce that Ita Buttrose AC OBE has accepted the role of national patron, effective immediately.

“We are immensely proud that Ita Buttrose has chosen to support Women in Media,” said Anita Jacoby AM, Women in Media co-chair.

“Ita is an icon and inspiration to generations of Australian women. A pre-eminent journalist, media industry powerhouse and trailblazer for women, her patronage will greatly assist Women in Media’s efforts to improve diversity, equality and inclusion for all women in the media sector.”

Buttrose, said: “I welcome the opportunity to encourage women to make the most of their talents as they pursue careers in the media. I was 11 years old when I made the decision to become a journalist. It’s a decision I have never regretted. All the good things in my career have been through journalism. I’ve enjoyed them all – I still am.’’

As patron of Women in Media, Buttrose will give the keynote address at the 2023 Women in Media national conference, to be held for the first time in Sydney on September 8-9. Buttrose will headline an impressive speaker line-up of new and veteran media professionals to discuss career moves, industry trends and visionary insights. This two-day event is open to all members of the media industry.

Early bird discounted tickets are on sale now at: womeninmedia.com.au. with the full program, speakers and special guests to be revealed soon.

Buttrose AC OBE is chair of the ABC, a former Australian of the Year (2013), and a media executive and editor of major Australian media companies. She has served on the boards of Australian Consolidated Press, News Corp Australia, and Television & Telecasters Pty Ltd. (Network TEN). Buttrose has worked in print, radio and television, written 11 books and was inducted into the Australian Media Hall of Fame in 2017.

A founding member and former president of chief executive women, Buttrose is a former president and now national patron of Dementia Australia, patron of Macular Disease Foundation Australia, and a member of the Sydney Symphony Council.

Women in Media also acknowledges the late Caroline Jones AO who was our inaugural national patron. Her profound legacy continues with the Caroline Jones Women in Media Young Journalist’s Award, financially supported by Bond University, and presented annually with the National Press Club.