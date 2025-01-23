Ipsos Iris Data: Automotive Category Surges In December As Readers Research End Of Year Sales & New Model Releases

End of year car sales and research on new car models drove a surge in the audience numbers for the Automotive brands websites and apps category during December 2024, according to the latest Ipsos iris data.

Ipsos iris data showed that there was a significant increase in the Automotive sub-category of motor vehicle manufacturer brands, which jumped by +23.5 per cent compared to November 2024. Research for new car model releases and end of year sales drove this activity on websites and apps from motor vehicle manufacturer brands.

Overall, the Automotive category rose +5.3 per cent in December 2024 which was the highest audience for the Automotive category since the launch of Ipsos iris in January 2023, with 13.1 million people using automotive websites and apps in the month. The category increased 11.8 per cent year on year.

The Automotive search sub-category, that includes websites and apps with listings and information about new and used vehicles for sale, also saw audience growth in December, increasing by +4.5 per cent compared to November.

The Ipsos iris data showed that more men used an automotive search site or app rather than using a manufacturer site or app in December, whereas more women used a manufacturer site or app rather than automotive search sites and apps.

Major local and trending global news, sport and weather events fuel audiences in News category

Major local and global news events during December 2024, such as extreme weather events and sport, including the tragic events of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, continued to attract strong reader interest in news websites and apps.

The Australia vs India cricket test, the measles outbreak in NSW and a new COVID strain in Queensland, plus the release of the much-anticipated ATAR results for HSC students, also dominated local news, while global news such as the ongoing Middle East conflict, the demise of the Assad regime in Syria, the declaration of martial law in South Korea, plane crashes in Kazakhstan and South Korea, plus speculation on the new Donald Trump administration garnered reader interest in online news.

More than 20.7 million people used a news website or app in December, reaching 96.5 per cent of online Australians aged 14+.

Travel, telecommunications, and homes & property brands categories also grow audience year on year in December

Ipsos iris reported a number of increases in other categories, including a +7.9 per cent year on year online audience rise in the Travel category, as 18.5 million Australians accessed travel information online in preparation for the summer holidays.

The telecommunications & ISP category also saw audience increases, up +10.5 per cent year on year, while the Homes & Property category rose by +7.6 per cent over the same period.

More than 21 million Australians used the internet in December

Ipsos iris, Australia’s digital audience measurement currency endorsed by IAB Australia, showed that 21.5 million Australians aged 14+ used the internet in December and spent on average 4.6 hours per day, or almost 143 hours for the month, online.

The daily time spent per person online across the 2024 year averaged 4.5 hours per day.

The most consumed website and app categories in September were search (21.3 million), technology (21.3 million), social networking (21.3 million), retail and commerce (21.1 million) and entertainment (21.1 million).

Ipsos iris, which officially launched in March 2023, provides accurate data about the 21.5 million Australians aged 14+ who access a wide variety of digital content and services across smartphone, PC/laptop and tablet devices.