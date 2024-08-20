The Voice’s Superstar Coaches Spotlighted In New Content Series Via iProspect & Rolling Stone

iProspect has partnered with Rolling Stone Australia to introduce audiences to the Seven Network’s new lineup of international superstar coaches for the 2024 season of The Voice, through a content series, to bring them closer to audiences through the season’s run.

The series kicked off on Monday evening with a stellar lineup of new coaches, with multi-platinum selling artist Guy Sebastian welcoming new recruits – acclaimed singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes, GRAMMY-nominated superstar Adam Lambert, and award-winning Australian musician Kate Miller-Heidke – to the spinning red chairs.

The six-part content series, “Discover The Voice,” with Rolling Stone Australia has been designed to bring new audiences into the TV show by connecting music lovers more directly with the coaches. Launching ahead of the premiere of the new season, the content series highlights the coaches and creates anticipation for the 13th season of The Voice.

The series will focus on how the global coaches bring star power to the panel, emphasise Guy and Kate’s local expertise and knowledge, and bring key moments to life during the show.

Working with Seven, iProspect’s strategy team developed the “Discover The Voice” platform to create meaningful connections with music lovers through content.

“Rolling Stone is an ideal partner to draw audiences to The Voice. The new coaches have an established following, and the content showcases the musicality of the international and local talent,” said Hattie Swinburn, iProspect group strategy director.

“We’re excited to partner with The Voice and iProspect in this collaboration that taps into Rolling Stone’s music expertise. This content series offers fans an exclusive glimpse into the coaches’ creative processes and musical insights, deepening the connection between audiences and the music they love. This partnership with Rolling Stone speaks directly with music enthusiasts and provides The Voice with a distinct opportunity to reach and engage with new audiences,” said Jess Hunter, head of The Brag Media.

Credits:

iProspect:

Client Director Luke Amasi

Group Strategy Director Hattie Swinburn

Client Manager Faiq Rafique

Client Executive Zoe McGregor

Head of Client Partnerships Jason Smith

Strategy Director Edward Heaney

Group Investment Director Vera Manalac

Seven:

Director Marketing Larissa Ozard

Head of Consumer Marketing Marni Crutchley

Senior Marketing Manager, Entertainment & 7plus Kerstin Hennessy

Senior Marketing Executive Michela Toose

The Brag Media (Rolling Stone)

Group Partnerships Manager Jack Castles

Head of Sales & Partnerships Batoul Peters

Project Director Emilyn Jones

Senior Creative Strategist Anan Salvarinas