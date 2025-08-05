iProspect Jumps Onto A Media Brief For Bounce 

Dentsu’s iProspect has been appointed the media agency of record for action-adventure playgrounds, BOUNCE.

iProspect will lead media strategy, planning and buying for BOUNCE as it continues to “inspire movement, self-expression and human connection across its 20-plus centres nationwide”.

BOUNCE creates and celebrates self-powered adrenaline, offering high-energy environments that help improve balance, coordination and agility for people of all ages.

Ken Lam, iProspect Victoria General Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with such a well-loved, fun and inspiring brand in BOUNCE, to accelerate business growth with our performance mindset across the media funnel, leveraging data and insights to bring some amazing work to life.”

Alastair McCausland, BOUNCE Inc CMO, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with iProspect! Their team really gets the BOUNCE vision, and we’re excited for them to help us take our brand to new heights across the country as we continue to inspire movement, self-expression & human connection and help people of all ages unleash their free spirits.”

iProspect works with clients including eBAY Australia, MYOB, Air New Zealand, William Grant & Sons, L’Oreal, Kathmandu and Kering.

The BOUNCE account win comes after iProspect was recognised as one of Australia and New Zealand’s best businesses in workplace policy and best practice for the second year in a row, placing eighth on the 2025 AFR BOSS Best Places to Work List in the media and marketing category. The agency scored a 7.5 in B&T’s Agency Scorecards project this year.

iProspect was also recognised with Gold at the Campaign Agency Awards for Workplace Culture at the end of 2024.

Globally, iPropsect now ranks 12th in the 2025 RECMA Diagnostics Report, boasting the largest three-year gain in qualishare among ranked agencies – underscoring its commitment to delivering total customer experience for future-ready brands.