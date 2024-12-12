INVNT GROUP APAC Wraps A Successful 2024 With New Business Wins

Brand storytelling and experiential innovation agency INVNT GROUP APAC is wrapping up 2024 with major new business wins and a number of other milestones achieved.

Building on INVNT GROUP APAC’s strong business momentum throughout the year, the agency recently won the LinkedIn account in a three-way competitive pitch. The work, Talent Connect 2025, will involve the Three City APAC Series, when LinkedIn hosts events in Sydney, Singapore, and India in early 2025. Talent Connect is LinkedIn’s premier event for global talent leaders and practitioners.

Adding further to INVNT GROUP APAC’s client portfolio is Aussie Broadband, with the agency winning the SXSW activation after a two-way pitch.

“Our regional 2025 Talent Connect event series will highlight how talent professionals are uniquely positioned to shape the future of work by embracing change and reimagining what’s possible. We’re thrilled to collaborate with INVNT to bring Talent Connect to Australia, Singapore, and India in early 2025. These events will showcase LinkedIn’s AI solutions and advancements and how they can help unlock potential for our customers as the world of work changes,” said Danielle Zikman, director of marketing JAPA, LinkedIn.

“As the Hub Sponsor at the Tech and Innovation Expo during SXSW Sydney, we knew we had to create an experience that was both engaging and unforgettable. Partnering with INVNT to bring the ‘Big Aussie Backyard’ concept to life allowed us to showcase our cutting-edge technology while staying grounded in our grassroots values. INVNT encouraged us to think outside the box, and together, we’ve raised the bar for what’s possible. We’re excited to continue this creative partnership as we look ahead to our 2025 experiential marketing initiatives,” said Jared Lock, senior manager, B2B Marketing at Aussie Broadband.

These new business wins cap off a hugely successful year for the agency with INVNT having worked across a range of high-profile accounts, including Xero, Amex, Live Nation, ByteDance, Levi’s and Netflix in 2024. Since its Australian inauguration last year, SXSW Australia’s Discovery Stage has also been powered by INVNT. This year the Discovery Stage included more than 100 speakers, with a dynamic mix of future-forward conversations.

INVNT GROUP also introduced its global ‘On the Moon’ podcast, launching with ‘Ignite Your Spark’ – an exclusive 18-episode series, recorded live at SXSW 2024 Sydney. The series features conversations continued from the SXSW Discovery Stage, with leading CMOs from CBA, Uber, Mastercard, General Motors (Cadillac), Spotify, Canva, NRMA, Microsoft and SAP.

Some of the topics covered by Ignite Your Spark include: the intersection of finance, marketing and community impact; the future of luxury automotive experiences; the rise of Generation Alpha; how design can be a superpower in product development; the transformative power of humour in marketing; the role of technology in shaping memorable experiences and finally, Fenella Kernebone, Head of Conference Programming, SXSW Sydney shared her insights on curating an expansive program with nearly a thousand speakers and her innovative approach to engaging industry professionals.

“We’ve seen amazing growth and momentum for INVNT GROUP this year, with successive business wins, the continued success of the partnership with SXSW Sydney for the second year, and our phenomenal podcast series which involved some incredible marketers and explores the exciting intersections of ideas and experiences that make SXSW Sydney a unique platform for thought leadership,” said Laura Roberts, managing director of INVNT GROUP APAC.

“Looking to 2025, I am really excited about our innovation capabilities, where we can integrate brand experiences with extended reality using AR, VR, gamification and artificial intelligence. We are very fortunate to have our digital innovation division based in Singapore (INVNT.ATOM) to support this.

“With the launch of our India offices earlier this year, we’re unlocking exciting opportunities for regional growth. As we head into the new year, I’m excited to continue working alongside an exceptional team and amazing clients who push boundaries.”