[INVNT GROUP] Announces New Managing Director, Launches New Singapore Division INVNT.ATOM

Brandstory company [INVNT GROUP] has announced INVNT.ATOM, a Web-3 focused division based in Singapore, and named Elvin Tan as their new Managing Director.

The new team of strategists, creators and community-builders will specialise in digital-first campaigns, emergent technologies, and brand experiences designed for the new era of Web3.

INVNT.ATOM already has a slew of clients and strategic partners on hand, including BZAR, Blocktrust, Circles.Life and DayAway, and have recently worked with Lamborghini to produce the world’s first NFT supercar.

Meanwhile, Elvin Tan has been announced as their newest Managing Director. Tan brings with him 20 years worth of experience in the field working with both larger companies and smaller start-ups.

He has previously held positions at Google, YouTube and Huawei, and was an advisor for Goopal, a Fintech company powering innovative blockchain projects through investment and incubation.

“Our commitment to brand storytelling and innovation is boundless. Strategy, design and technology

continues to drive our Global BrandStory Project. We established INVNT.ATOM to support our

clients as they explore and leverage the exciting digital revolution of Web3; ensuring they remain

relevant and engage with their most important audiences as new storytelling opportunities emerge.

We’re thrilled to welcome Elvin Tan, who joins our team to continue the group’s expansion into

APAC, reporting to Laura Roberts, Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] APAC” said Scott

Cullather, president and CEO, [INVNT GROUP].

“I am joining [INVNT GROUP] at a critical time in the strategic evolution of the Global BrandStory

Project. With a focus on being the best brand storytelling agency in the world, the launch of

INVNT.ATOM couldn’t come at a better time. We live in a rapidly changing and ever-evolving

world. More than ever, brands and organizations need to connect with their consumers and

audiences, in meaningful, authentic, and engaging ways. That’s what we are here to do at

INVNT.ATOM, and I am proud to lead this team into the next great era of brand storytelling,

leveraging all things Web3,” added Elvin Tan, managing director INVNT.ATOM.