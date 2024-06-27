Intuit Mailchimp Appoints Anthony Capano Regional Director For ANZ

Intuit Inc. the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp has announced the appointment of Anthony Capano as the Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This appointment builds upon Mailchimp’s momentum in Australia and New Zealand and signals its ambitious growth plans for ANZ.

Anthony brings over two decades of leadership experience in the adtech industry having previously served as executive vice president at Amplified Intelligence, managing director for Rakuten Advertising, and general manager at Salmat.

Anthony has demonstrated expertise in launching global organisations into the ANZ and APAC markets and delivering tailored strategies to meet local market needs for leading clients including Woolworths, Telstra and IKEA.

“Joining Mailchimp is an opportunity to join the pioneer in email marketing and automation. Mailchimp’s established presence and reputation in the market, with thousands of loyal customers benefiting from its innovative solutions, presents an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact,” said Capano. “I look forward to partnering closely with our ANZ clients and partners, empowering them with best-in-class technologies to drive growth and deliver exceptional results.”

As the regional director for ANZ, Anthony will be responsible for overseeing Mailchimp’s commercial operations in the ANZ region. Anthony will lead Mailchimp’s client and partner teams, helping facilitate the growth of its ANZ clients and partners on Mailchimp’s platforms.

“We’re excited to welcome Anthony to our team. He brings extensive experience and proven industry leadership to the team and has a strong track record of driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships. Australia & New Zealand are priority markets for Mailchimp, and Anthony’s deep understanding of the region will strengthen our presence while furthering our mission to power prosperity for small and mid-size organisations in ANZ,” said Adam Anger, head of international at Intuit Mailchimp.