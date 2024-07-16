Introducing Aviiana: The New Media And Retail Platform For Menopause & Perimenopause Support

Aviiana has announced the launch of its new revolutionary platform dedicated to providing comprehensive support and resources for women navigating the menopause and perimenopause journey.

Founded by Ali Daddo and Mary Doube, Aviiana represents a shared vision to redefine the narrative around menopause and perimenopause while empowering women to embrace this transformative phase of life with dignity.

The new platform includes a content arm and e-commerce platform, including partnerships with more than 30 leading retail brands, including Retreatment Botanics, Balmain Hair, Figur by Jules Robinson, Menopod, Nature’s Help, Get Frenchie, SKIIN, SWIISH by Sally Obermeder, and Vanessa Megan.

Ali Daddo brings her passion for holistic wellness and experience in women’s health to Aviiana. Mary Doube’s background in technology, community engagement, and health advocacy drives the platform’s commitment to creating a supportive and empowering community for women.

“At Aviiana, we understand that menopause and perimenopause are not just physical transitions, but profound life experiences that deserve compassion, support, and empowerment,” said Ali Daddo, co-founder, Aviiana. “Our mission is to provide women with the resources and support they need to navigate this chapter of life”.

Recognising the unique challenges and experiences faced by women during menopause and perimenopause, Aviiana is committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge, tools, and products needed to embrace this transformative phase of life with confidence and vitality.

Aviiana’s online platform will feature an extensive range of resources and support, including:

Expert advice and resources on topics ranging from nutrition and fitness to mental health and intimacy, to empower women with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive during menopause and perimenopause;

Peri/Menopausal Wellness Program – a non-hormonal method of treating Peri/Menopausal symptoms that include 5 pillars ranging from nutrition and fitness to mental health, breath and sleep, to empower women with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive during menopause and perimenopause;

Community support and engagement opportunities, including online forums, support groups, and events, to connect women with peers and experts undergoing the same life stage;

Health support and hormone-balancing supplements to alleviate common symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances;

Rewards – the Get Strong Get Rewarded program allows women to be rewarded just because they are dedicated to their health – with a dedicated loyalty program and retail discounts

Skincare solutions designed to address the unique skincare concerns that arise during menopause and perimenopause, including dryness, sensitivity, and loss of elasticity.

“Aviiana is the culmination of our shared vision to redefine the narrative around menopause and perimenopause by creating a supportive and empowering community where women can embrace this transformative phase of life to reclaim power, celebrate resilience, and embrace the beauty of this special journey,” said Mary Double, co-founder and CEO.

In the coming months, Aviiana will announce a portfolio of advice and expert support from a range of healthcare professionals.