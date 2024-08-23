Intimate Brand Nala Brand Challenges Stigma With Maternity Wear Campaign

Nala is set to transform maternity wear with the launch of Nala Maternity and their new campaign, “Sorry To Offend You”, featuring Simone Holztnagel, a much-loved Australian model, TV personality, and new mum, as the face of the campaign. This highly anticipated maternity collection is set to debut on 22nd August. Because, let’s be real, breastfeeding needed a serious glow-up!

Nala is leading the charge with a bold campaign, “Sorry To Offend You”, taking on the stigma around breastfeeding in public and championing the beauty of motherhood. Australian Mum Simone Holtznagel and her daughter Gia will be front and centre of the campaign, making it their first shoot together, which will appear on billboards all over Melbourne’s busiest and most iconic streets. This campaign is all about breaking boundaries and empowering breastfeeding and pregnant mums while amplifying the voices of those who are often silenced. Nala Maternity not only prioritises comfort but also encourages confidence with a bra designed to be proudly displayed. The message is loud and clear! it’s time to celebrate and normalise public breastfeeding.

The new Nala Maternity lineup features the Maternity Support Wirefree Bralette, an updated version of their wildly popular, 9-time sellout Support Wirefree Bralette, and the Maternity Comfort Wirefree Bralette specifically designed for all the mums out there. These wire-free bras are designed with feeding clips for easy access and hidden inner slings! They promise to shape, lift and support you, ensuring the perfect fit throughout your maternity journey. You might even find yourself loving them so much that you’ll never want to go back to your pre-maternity bras because becoming a mum shouldn’t mean sacrificing style or comfort!

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of Nala’s new maternity campaign. As a new mum myself, I understand the importance of finding lingerie that combines comfort, support, and style. Nala’s collection truly resonates with me because it celebrates the beauty of motherhood while ensuring that new mums feel confident and empowered. I’m excited to share this journey with other mums and show that you don’t have to compromise on style or comfort during this incredible time,” said Holtznagel.

Nala’s Maternity range is made from their much-loved Bio Butter fabric, a bio-based nylon using industrial starches like corn. It’s incredibly soft, eco-friendly, and perfect for all-day comfort. The new colours; Mermaid Tears, Orchid Mist, and Licorice – will make you feel fabulous while breastfeeding. True to Nala’s commitment to inclusivity, The Maternity Support Wirefree Bralette is available in sizes C to J cups, 10 to 24 bands, while the Maternity Bio Comfort Wirefree Bralette comes in sizes B to H cups, 8 to 22 bands.

“As a breastfeeding new mum myself, I’m incredibly proud to introduce our latest maternity collection at Nala. We’ve poured our hearts into creating bras that not only offer unparalleled support, exemplary comfort and practicality but also make mums feel confident and beautiful. This collection is a celebration of motherhood, designed with the unique needs of new parents in mind. And what can I say about this campaign. I’ve whipped out my boobs in so many places these past few months. When my baby needs to eat, he needs to eat. Women should never feel ashamed to breastfeed. To showcase this through such a fierce and bold campaign is a really proud moment for me. I know the message will resonate with so many parents all over the world. Whip your tits out people! Those are some magical things,” said Chloe De Winter, co-founder of Nala.

For too long, Aussie mamas have had to settle for drab and un-sexy maternity bras, but Nala is changing the game. With a design team with over 100 years of combined experience, Nala is raising the bar yet again. The best part? They’ve partnered with breastfeeding mums to create bras that deliver unmatched support while making you feel confident.

Nala can’t wait for you to experience their collection, designed to support you from the early days of pregnancy through to the precious moments of motherhood. Mark your calendars for 22nd August and get ready to experience a new level of comfort with Nala Maternity. The collection will be available for purchase online at wearenala.com