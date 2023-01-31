Instagram Creators Launch TikTok For Text News App, Artifact

Instagram Creators Launch TikTok For Text News App, Artifact
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



The co-founders of Instagram have revealed a new app, Artifact, which promises to be a “personalised” news feed “driven by artificial intelligence”.

In essence, Artifact is a news feed that uses machine learning to understand your interests and, soon, will let you discuss the articles you’ve read with friends. That’s right, you’ll have to read the news articles found on Artifact.

The app opens to a feed of popular articles chosen from a curated list of publishers including The New York Times, as well as small blogs on niche topics. When you tap on an article to read it, Artifact will remember and serve you similar stories in the future — just like TikTok.

And, just like TikTok, there will be a feed for publications that you are following and a central ranked feed akin to the For You page. There will also be a private message inbox so you can chat about posts with friends.

The name, if you’re wondering, is apparently a portmanteau “articles,” “facts,” and “artificial intelligence.”

Artifact is powered by the same language-parsing tech as ChatGPT.

In terms of business model, co-founder Kevin Systrom told The Verge that advertising would be a natural fit but it was also considering looking into revenue-sharing models with publishers.

Of course, apps and services promising personalised news feeds have been tried before and haven’t really taken off. Flipboard might be the most successful analogue to Artifact, along with Apple and Google News. But, as ever with online news, there is the problem of politics.

At the moment, right- and left-leaning publications are included. However, Systrom said that the company will be judicious in deciding who gets to play and who doesn’t.

“One of the issues with technology recently has been a lot of these companies’ unwillingness to make subjective judgments in the name of quality and progress for humanity,” he said. “Right? Just make the hard decision.”

The company also promises to remove individual posts that promote falsehoods and the machine-learning will be primarily optimised to measure how long users spend reading various subjects, rather than what simply gets the most clicks or comments.

While the premise sounds good in theory, the timing seems remarkably poor. The online news market is incredibly depressed with publishers big and small struggling to make ends meet. Plus, with a recession looming, generating funds for the app will be hard (it is currently self-funded by the co-founders, though they have plenty of cash after selling Instagram to Meta). Add to that a slowing digital ad market and you’ve got a recipe for a damp squib.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Artifact Instagram

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]