Insiders Is The Only ABC Current Affairs Show To Grow Its Audience Since 2019
ABC’s political programme Insiders is the national broadcaster’s only current affairs show to grow its audience as viewers continue to leave traditional broadcast television.
As reported by The Guardian, the Insiders grew its audience by 4 per cent between 2019 and 2022, compared to Q+A which dropped by 36 per cent and Four Corners which dropped by 19 per cent.
In this sense, the show has largely bucked the trend when it comes to viewers watching current affairs shows. Australian Story dropped by 16 per cent between 2019 and 2022, whilst Foreign Correspondent dropped by 22 per cent and 7.30 dropped by 4 per cent.
This was according to an internal presentation that was shown to The Guardian.
The trend for falling current affairs numbers is not unique to the ABC. Nine’s 60 minutes was down by 25 per cent since 2019 and Ten’s The Project is reportedly down by 20 per cent since 2019.
For the ABC, Q+A is the show that has seen the biggest drop within that time period. It has dropped 36 per cent in the last three years and 58 per cent since 2016.
The Insiders’ success means that its staff is likely to be saved from ABC’s latest round of redundancies.
According to The Guardian, the show, hosted by David Speers since 2020, was not targeted in last week’s major round of redundancies.
Instead programs such as Four Corners and Australian Story will be impacted as it moves towards an “integrated digital operation”.
The news department lost 41 of the 120 jobs which were targeted for redundancy across the organisation.
Interestingly the numbers from the internal presentation show that the declining audience number for current affairs shows is not being offset by the growth of digital.
More people are watching news programming on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and ABC online, however these channels are not growing fast enough.
Latest News
Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One
Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi and PUMA have developed a unique ‘IRL’ and digital experience designed to encourage women and girls to stay in sport, by swapping their white or light-coloured sports uniform for a free pair PUMA x Modibodi’s leak-proof Active shorts and PUMA women’s fit football boots. According to Modibodi x PUMA research, […]
FOX Sports Head Of Marketing Chris Gross Joins Digi Agency So Shall We As Partner
Former Amazon Japan Marketing Director and FOX Sports Australia Head of Marketing, Chris Gross, has joined digital marketing agency, So Shall We, as Partner, overseeing a client roster including News Corp, EFM, Rugby WA, and Bae Juice.
Quickbooks Ad Proves Egg-Tastic Dystopian Nightmare Complete With Monster Roosters & Egg Men
Occasionally an ad turns up at B&T that gets a run purely for its sheer genius (or haplessness, as the case may be.) And that genius accolade today goes to accounting software purveyor Quickbooks and new work promoting the tech firm’s accounting app. The global campaign is the work of Quickbooks’s creative agency Wieden+Kennedy and […]
Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics
Teads, the global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since […]
Report: Brands Need To Reimagine Campaigns To Reflect Australia’s Great Cultural Shift
Australians are rethinking their family life, reshaping their work aspirations, and heading into the great outdoors in droves postpandemic, and brands need to step up to meet the Aussies of 2023, a new whitepaper report from The Media Store has found. The Media Store today released the findings of its new whitepaper report, Rethinking Australia: […]
Food Brands Should Align With Five Premium Dimensions Research Reveals
The Growth D_Stillery, in collaboration with research partner Verve Australia, has today released new research identifying the dimensions of premium that matter most to Australians when it comes to food. The Food D_Stilled Report looks at how the pandemic accelerated a hunger for premium food experiences, as lockdowns and restrictions meant more time at home, elevating food […]
Wavemaker Adelaide Retains Government Of South Australia, Extends 13-year Partnership
Wavemaker Adelaide has retained its position on the Government of South Australia’s master media scheme following an open tender, extending its 13-year partnership. Wavemaker’s remit includes sole supplier for functional advertising services, media negotiations/reporting, and a place on the panel for brand campaigns. The agency was first appointed to the State’s media account in 2010 […]
Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet
B&T boarded PwC’s ‘Tenacity’ superyacht in Cannes to hear how WeAre8 can help us to transform the social media landscape and build brands for a better world. Rosie Oakshott reports. WeAre8 Founder and Global CEO, Sue Fenessey (second from right above) was joined by former England and Manchester United Captain, Rio Ferdinand, PwC’s UK Director, […]
The Monkeys Take Home The Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix At Cannes
Monkeys attendees all set to give the drinks trolley a Boon-like nudge on the flight home after massive Cannes win.
Australia Wins Gold, Silver At Cannes Young Lions Thanks to DIG, Howatson + Company
Aussie agencies flying the flag over at Cannes! Mercifully, no one yet stooped to a hideous "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!"
Cannes Lions 2023: Inside The Mind Of White Lotus Creator Mike White
Not all marketing funnels & omnichannels at Cannes, as White Lotus creator Mike White delivered a fresh perspective.
Spike Lee Named Cannes Lions Inaugural Creative Maker Of The Year
There was no cooler place to be at Cannes than Spike's presentation. Made decidedly less cool by B&T's arrival.
Indie Agency Edge Ramps Up Media Offering, Naming Lisa Blackshaw As Media Director
Independent creative and media agency Edge has appointed Lisa Blackshaw (lead image) to head up its growing media team in the role of media director. Blackshaw joins from Noisy Beast Sydney, where she was media director over the past 10 years and prior at MEC Sydney as group business director. David Stretch, Edge managing director […]
Cannes Lions Day Four Brings More Gold For Aotearoa
Cannes has wrapped up for yet another a year & here's B&T's final post before going out to antagonise a French waiter.
Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot
With Nova 100’s breakfast host Ben Harvey expecting his first child with wife Sam in late July, co-host Liam Stapleton took his role as Godfather to the next level by organising a maternity photo shoot for the pregnant couple. Cute right? What was less cute was co-host and godfather Liam Stapleton also inserting himself into […]
Guillaume Brahimi Accompanies Tour De France With 21 New Dishes
Yet further confirmation SBS can twist just about anything into a cooking show comes this Le Tour food news.
BMF, Tourism Tasmania & Noah Johnson Upcycle Discarded Summer Souvenirs To Create Winter Clothing Range
Look, we can debate B&T's fashion credentials to the cows come home, but we're not too sure on this.
Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Are Ready To Brawl In A Cage Fighting Match!
As awesome as this fight is, why are we already seeing hair pulling, eye gouging and plenty of testicle grabbing, too?
Thursday TV Ratings: NSW Wins The Battle But Loses The War In Women’s State Of Origin
Queensland confirms status as the NRL state as the women take Origin crown. No one sooking like the men's team either.
Network 10 Withdraws Melbourne Cup Bid, Ends Five-Year Deal
Network 10 announces it won't be bidding for Melbourne Cup rights. Wardrobe department left with a number of silly hats.
They Are Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Strategists (Creative)
Strategists remain the true enigmas of the advertising industry. Well, maybe apart from the obscenely overpaid CEOs.
Can Humour & A Bit Of Disco Save Bud Light? Its Latest Campaign Is Desperately, Desperately Hoping So!
For a product famous for playing havoc with the memory, Bud's hoping its customers have a short one with new patch up.
“Insane! They Have No Shame!” Fury At News Channel’s ‘Oxygen Countdown’ For Missing Sub
A TV broadcaster has been slammed for its insensitive sub disaster reporting. And it wasn't even our very own Sky News.
Newsreader Ange Anderson Joins KIIS 97.3FM And The Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show
It's now early to bed and even earlier to rise for Ange Anderson after joining the KIIS 97.3FM breakfast team.
FIFA & Optus Join Forces To Empower Women’s Sport
Do you believe in home ground advantage? Well, the theory's about to be sorely tested with the coming Women's World Cup.
Emirates & Sydney Symphony Orchestra Take Performances Across The Globe
Sure, the B&T office may be utterly poleaxed by Taylor Swift's tour news, but we're still managing this artsy missive.
Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile
Peter Langley, vice president, FedEx, Australasia explains the importance of the last mile delivery to enhance consumer understanding and satisfaction. In today’s environment where customer experience is central to contemporary business practice, the role of the marketer has needed to expand to consider the entire interaction between customer and brand. While many businesses have honed their […]
OMD Brisbane Wins Amart Furniture’s Media
Notice the new three-seater, leatherette settee in OMD's Brissie office? Discover how they got 10% off with this news.
ChatGPT Gets All Meta Rewriting Nick Law, Lan Guan Talking About Gen AI
B&T was front row & centre for this heavyweight Cannes presentation. Well, fifth row aisle, if the pedants have to know.
Cannes Lions Puts CMOs In The Spotlight: Risk Taking Needs A Reframe
Tight-arse boss wouldn't spring for Cannes this year? Here's all the action sans the 34-hours stuck in Emirates economy.
Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
We're massive Dee Madigan fans here at B&T. And we're not lying like when we say we're massive Keith Urban fans.
The Shifting Significance Of Attention: Is It Now Just A Vanity Metric?
This expert is calling attention metrics a vanity project. Maybe get the hair and nails done before reading this.
ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France
Wallabies apparently not looking at any Napisan cross-promotion after unveiling a white World Cup jersey.
Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers
What was a trickle, set to be a flood. Marketing for the Women's World Cup seems to have officially turned the taps on.
“As Low As Things Get!” Fury As Shannon Noll Sings KFC Ad During Origin Pre-Match Entertainment
Shannon Noll's Origin performance has left fans fuming. And not merely because they had to sit through Shannon Noll.
Some 75% Of Aussies Support A Blanket Ban On Targeting Kids Online With Unhealthy Food Marketing
Kid's fast food advertising again under the spotlight. Lazy parents who feed them the shit still avoiding any scrutiny.