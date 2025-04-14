Inside The Fire: John Batistich Returns To Compadres Campfire With Bold FY26 Predictions

On Thursday, April 3, an exclusive group of founders, CEOs and curious minds gathered at Kyiv Social in Camperdown for the highly anticipated return of Compadres Campfire—an intimate lunch series designed to spark big thinking, fuel connection and forecast the future.

Back by popular demand was business heavyweight and futurist John Batistich, who lit up the room with his electrifying predictions for FY26 and beyond. Known for his sharp insight across sectors including AI, retail, media, politics, housing, and sport, Batistich didn’t disappoint—drawing on fresh research and hard-won boardroom experience to offer a candid view of what lies ahead.

From geopolitical risk to generative tech, Batistich offered a compelling playbook for leaders needing to navigate uncertainty and make bold, future-fit decisions. With Australia’s political and economic landscape shifting rapidly, attendees walked away with renewed clarity.

As Compadres Campfire continues to grow, one thing’s clear—if you’re not on the invite list, you’re missing out.

Stay tuned for the next gathering. In the meantime, scroll through the photos to relive the energy of the day.