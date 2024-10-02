Inside NGEN: Stuck In A Rut? Upskilling Could Be The Answer 

In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years experience, Wavemaker’s Zahraa Rohaizad examines the power of upskilling in building confidence and renewing our passion for the work we do.

It happens to all of us from time to time – whether you have 12 months’ or 12 years’ experience. That moment at your desk when you’re feeling fatigued or lacking motivation. You may even feel like you’re stuck in a rut, wondering how you ended up there.

While the usual remedies – taking time off, indulging in self-care – are important (I mean, who doesn’t love throwing on a Garnier sheet mask and daydreaming about booking a Jetstar flight to Bali?), they’re often short-term fixes. For lasting change, the key is to upskill and try new things that add excitement to your daily routine and renew your passion for this amazing industry we’re lucky enough to work in.

In this article, I’ll explore the benefits of upskilling, share some great training resources, and offer my personal tips for staying energised and keeping stagnation at bay. Let’s dive in!

Firstly, how can upskilling help, I hear you ask.

Confidence Boost: Mastering new skills builds confidence and a sense of self-assurance.

Personal Growth: Continuous learning fosters personal development. It keeps your mind sharp, stimulates creativity and encourages lifelong learning, enriching both your professional and personal life. You’ll never regret learning a new language or taking that cheese-making course you’ve seen people chatting about on social media.

Career Growth: Acquiring new skills opens doors to promotions and fresh opportunities.

Fun: Picking up a new skill is fun! Whether it’s something to further your professional skills or a personal ambition, it gets us out of our comfort zone and onto greater things.

There are numerous resources available to help you enhance your skills.

NGEN: “Unlocking the Gift of Feedback” and “The Art of Storytelling” by Lucy Allen of The Graceful Collective are some of my favourite sessions available on the NGEN platform.

LinkedIn Learning: LinkedIn offers a wide range of courses, such as “Social Media Marketing Foundations”. I’ve even completed a “Photography” course!

Meta Blueprint: I highly recommend Meta’s free Blueprint courses – I’ve just completed Media Planning Professional – which teach you how to optimise ads on Meta and develop effective media plans. They’re tough and definitely worth the time and effort!

For a deeper dive into essential skills, I recommend the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) elearning program, with three courses on offer:

MFA Television Foundations: Learn the basics of TV buying, programming strategies, and the role of TV in the media landscape.

MFA How to Buy TV: Gain insights into media buying, negotiation, and media planning to maximise your advertising budget.

MFA Digital Foundations: This course covers digital media essentials, including advertising strategies, online content creation, and using analytics to enhance your digital marketing efforts.

I’m also a big fan of First Aid and Mental Health accreditations. Healthcare accreditations are extremely rewarding and empower you with the ability to respond to critical situations.

So, what do I hope you get out of this? At the end of the day, you know yourself best. But next time you’re in a rut, consider whether the answer could be picking up a new skill to change things up.

It could be learning a new language, taking a media-related course, or even earning a barista certification.

Embrace the opportunity to upskill, and you’ll not only boost your career but also broaden your worldview.

Zahraa Rohaizad is a Marketplace Coordinator at Wavemaker