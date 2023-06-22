“Insane! They Have No Shame!” Fury At News Channel’s ‘Oxygen Countdown’ For Missing Sub

“Insane! They Have No Shame!” Fury At News Channel’s ‘Oxygen Countdown’ For Missing Sub
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A US news channel has been slammed for featuring a live “oxygen countdown” on its reports into the missing Titanic submarine with five people aboard.

The world awoke to news this morning that debris from the OceanGate craft had been found and a “catastrophic” explosion had caused the death of all on board.

The craft lost connection about two hours into its Titanic wreckage expedition on Sunday evening.

Aboard the vessel were British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, famed French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate founder Stockton Rush and UK businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood. The expedition costs about $A370,000 ($US250,000) a ticket per person.

The world’s media soon became captivated with the story, the possible causes of the accident and the likelihood of those onboard were to survive. The story leading most news bulletins all week.

However, US news site News Nation’s coverage has been panned for running a clock that showed how much oxygen was left on board the stricken capsule.

Angry viewers soon took to social media to express their disdain.

“That’s insane, they really have no shame,” tweeted one.

“They counting down like it’s the Super Bowl man WTF,” another wrote

“I feel like we are in a Black Mirror episode,” tweeted another.

While one person noted: “They actin’ like it’s New Years Eve and the ball [a]bout to drop.”

The doomed fishing vessel that sunk filling at least 81 people on board

Meanwhile, the world’s media has been called out for its apparent fixation on the Titanic submarine rescue and personalising those onboard while largely ignoring the deaths of 81 refugees who drowned when their  overcrowded fishing boat sank off Greece this week.

Many have asked why a large flotilla of the best ships was assembled for the attempted submarine rescue while the plight of the refugees – believed to be Pakistani nationals – was largely ignored.

The Daily Mirror’s associate editor Kevin Maguire tweeted: “The hunt for five wealthy people in the Titanic sub is full of drama but this raises questions about why it receives greater prominence than the sinking of a migrant boat in the Med with an estimated 750 poor aboard, 81 confirmed dead so far.”

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

TV reporter

Latest News

Newsreader Ange Anderson Joins KIIS 97.3FM And The Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show
  • Marketing

Newsreader Ange Anderson Joins KIIS 97.3FM And The Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show

ARN has announced the appointment of two-time ACRA winner Ange Anderson as newsreader for KIIS 97.3’s Robin, Terry & Kip Breakfast Show. A well-recognised voice in Brisbane, Anderson brings a wealth of expertise to the role and will join the Breakfast team on air from Monday, July 10. She replaces Monique Dews, who left the […]

Dedicated female soccer player doing the bicycle kick on a soccer match at a stadium.
  • Marketing

Fifa & Optus Join Forces To Empower Women’s Sport

A new development to bolster the globe’s largest upcoming sporting event has been announced, with Optus named an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. This partnership marks a significant step forward in Optus’ commitment to investing in women’s sport and inspiring the next generation, building upon their role […]

Emirates & Sydney Symphony Orchestra Take Performances Across The Globe
  • Marketing

Emirates & Sydney Symphony Orchestra Take Performances Across The Globe

Emirates has further solidified its commitment to supporting arts and culture in Australia by extending its 21-year partnership with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra until 2025. A cornerstone of its ongoing support to music and arts around the world, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra is the airline’s longest-running non-sports partnership. Emirates’ support of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra […]

Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile
  • Marketing

Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile

Peter Langley, vice president, FedEx, Australasia explains the importance of the last mile delivery to enhance consumer understanding and satisfaction. In today’s environment where customer experience is central to contemporary business practice, the role of the marketer has needed to expand to consider the entire interaction between customer and brand.  While many businesses have honed their […]

OMD Brisbane Wins Amart Furniture’s Media
  • Media

OMD Brisbane Wins Amart Furniture’s Media

OMD Brisbane has announced its appointment as media agency to Amart Furniture, following a competitive pitch process. OMD will deliver business transformation for Amart Furniture with full service media capabilities locally on the ground in Brisbane. Kenny Stewart, group managing director, OMD Queensland and Victoria, said of the partnership, “We are delighted to be selected […]

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: A speaker speaks on stage during the Song Simplifies Talent: Technology is Creative session at the Cannes Lions on June 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)
  • Media

ChatGPT Gets All Meta Rewriting Nick Law, Lan Guan Talking About Gen AI

Accenture Song’s Global Data and AI Lead Lan Guan and Nick Law spoke on Day 1 of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Given every second seminar was about AI, we thought our old mate ChatGPT ought to get into the game. We fed in their transcript and this is what it came up with. […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer- Member of the Executive Committee at L’Oréal Groupe, Diana Frost, Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Heinz, session moderator Johanna Botta, and Arjan Dijk, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President at Booking.com, speak on stage during the 'CMOs in the Spotlight: L’Oréal Groupe, Kraft Heinz, Booking.com' session at the Cannes Lions on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)
  • Marketing

Cannes Lions Puts CMOs In The Spotlight: Risk Taking Needs A Reframe

Day 3 at Cannes Lions opened with the “CMOs in the Spotlight” panel, sponsored by Deloitte Digital featuring some powerhouse CMOs including Arjan Dijk, CMO and SVP at Booking.com, Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at L’Oréal and Diana Frost, Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Keinz. Chloe Noel De Kerbrech was in the audience […]

Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
  • Media

Ad Legend Dee Madigan Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns

Have you been loving The Growth D_Stillery YouTubes with adland heavyweights that were filmed at the recent Cannes In Cairns? Well, today we’re delivering a real treat in the form of ad guru and all-round legend, Dee Madigan. Among a host of accolades, Madigan is the current ECD at Campaign Edge, Gruen regular and appears […]

The Shifting Significance Of Attention: Is It Now Just A Vanity Metric?
  • Opinion

The Shifting Significance Of Attention: Is It Now Just A Vanity Metric?

With attention metrics being hailed as the antidote to superficial marketing metrics, Aaron Macarthur (lead image), CEO of Convo Ink writes attention risks going the way of clickety clacks, unless content gets the attention it deserves… When attention became a prominent factor in the digital landscape a few years ago, I was thrilled for our […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France
  • Marketing

ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey Ahead Of September World Cup In France

ASICS has launched the new 2023 Wallabies Rugby World Cup jersey. The Wallabies will don the new jersey come September as they compete for the William Webb Ellis Trophy in France. The ASICS jersey was unveiled with a giant replica held by excited rugby union fans, current Wallabies team members and local community; to symbolise […]

Image lead story Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers
  • Marketing

Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers

Nearly 50 years on from their history making match, players from the first ever New Zealand and Australian women’s football teams are being given the spotlight they deserve, with PUMA announcing a ground-breaking partnership with them. The original female football teams for Australia and New Zealand first played in 1975, and PUMA are very proud […]

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
  • Technology

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership

Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]

Photo of podcast studio
  • Media

Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service

New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions. According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast […]

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market
  • Marketing

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market

Australian EV charging start up company JOLT announced today that it will enter the North American market in partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership will see JOLT develop and install up to 5,000 street side fast chargers across Canada, all of which will run on the TELUS network. Starting in […]

XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
  • Marketing

XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign

Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]