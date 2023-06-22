“Insane! They Have No Shame!” Fury At News Channel’s ‘Oxygen Countdown’ For Missing Sub

A US news channel has been slammed for featuring a live “oxygen countdown” on its reports into the missing Titanic submarine with five people aboard.

The world awoke to news this morning that debris from the OceanGate craft had been found and a “catastrophic” explosion had caused the death of all on board.

The craft lost connection about two hours into its Titanic wreckage expedition on Sunday evening.

Aboard the vessel were British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, famed French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate founder Stockton Rush and UK businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood. The expedition costs about $A370,000 ($US250,000) a ticket per person.

The world’s media soon became captivated with the story, the possible causes of the accident and the likelihood of those onboard were to survive. The story leading most news bulletins all week.

However, US news site News Nation’s coverage has been panned for running a clock that showed how much oxygen was left on board the stricken capsule.

Angry viewers soon took to social media to express their disdain.

“That’s insane, they really have no shame,” tweeted one.

“They counting down like it’s the Super Bowl man WTF,” another wrote

“I feel like we are in a Black Mirror episode,” tweeted another.

While one person noted: “They actin’ like it’s New Years Eve and the ball [a]bout to drop.”

The doomed fishing vessel that sunk filling at least 81 people on board

Meanwhile, the world’s media has been called out for its apparent fixation on the Titanic submarine rescue and personalising those onboard while largely ignoring the deaths of 81 refugees who drowned when their overcrowded fishing boat sank off Greece this week.

Many have asked why a large flotilla of the best ships was assembled for the attempted submarine rescue while the plight of the refugees – believed to be Pakistani nationals – was largely ignored.

The Daily Mirror’s associate editor Kevin Maguire tweeted: “The hunt for five wealthy people in the Titanic sub is full of drama but this raises questions about why it receives greater prominence than the sinking of a migrant boat in the Med with an estimated 750 poor aboard, 81 confirmed dead so far.”