Innocean Australia Appoints Effie Kacopieros To Creative Director
By Rochelle Burbury
Innocean Australia’s executive creative director, Wez Hawes, has announced the appointment of Effie Kacopieros as its new creative director as the agency continues to grow.

At Innocean, Kacopieros will creatively lead the Kia Motors account and also work on the agency’s other non-automotive clients.

Kacopieros has more than 12 years’ agency experience and joins Innocean from creative agency CHE Proximity.

She has worked across some of Australia’s most iconic brands including Samsung, Optus, American Express, Audi, Air New Zealand, Lion, Domestic Violence NSW, NRMA and the Art Gallery of NSW within the creative departments of DDB, Host/Havas and Joy Agency.

Particularly passionate about nurturing young talent, Kacopieros helps young creatives use their individuality in their work and she has tutored AWARD school for many years, with many top 10 graduating students.

Kacopieros is a 30 Under 30 winner, an alumnus of Semi Permanent’s Rare Sydney Masterclass and most recently Rare with Google’s Leadership Academy as a 2021 APAC delegate.

Purpose driven campaigns are some of her proudest. Kacopieros’s work to re-brand sunscreen for the Australian Medical Association was featured in Semi Permanent’s “Designing for Change” exhibition, motivating kids to take responsibility for their parents’ skin.

Early in her career, Kacopieros was part of helping to create an entire new category at Cannes with her team’s Cannes Lioness idea that started an industry-wide discussion around gender inequality.

Wez Hawes said: “Effie is one of the most talented art directors and conceptual thinkers I’ve ever worked with.

“She’s passionate about her craft and will no doubt elevate everything she touches at Innocean.  This new leadership position we’ve created for Effie gives her the flex and support to mature as a creative leader and influence the industry.

“The whole Innocean team is extremely lucky to have her in our ranks.”

Kacopieros said: “Thanks to Jas (Bedir, Innocean CEO) and Wez’s leadership, Innocean has been making creative headlines.

“But they’re not just making world-class work, they’re making a difference. Jas’s recent initiative, ‘Fck the cupcakes’ champions equality and diversity in our industry. It’s an initiative I’m excited to be a part of, one that I think will change the industry and have a ripple effect across other industries.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with our clients and team to create insightful, crafted, and memorable work. It’s an exciting time to be joining the agency.”

Kacopieros’s appointment is effective immediately.

