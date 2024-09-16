Innocean Australia & AMCS Launch “Fantastical Sharks & Rays” Exhibition At Australian Museum

Innocean Australia has partnered with the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) to create an exhibition highlighting the silent extinction facing lesser-known Australian sharks and rays at the Australian Museum.
Over the summer holidays, AMCS asked Australian school kids to lend their imagination to bring these species to life through art, based only on scientific descriptions. More than 1,500 children entered, submitting paintings, sketches, and even paper mache sculptures.
The top entries then inspired artworks by 10 Australian artists, including Ken Done, Jennifer Turpin, Jonathan Zawada, Billy Bain, Dylan Mooney, Janet Laurence, Rosie Deacon, Sarah & Sebastian, Dion Horstmans, and Blak Douglas.
“I’m endlessly intrigued by the underwater world and happy to do whatever I can to raise awareness of the magnificent creatures that live there,” said Ken Done.
These pieces are now being showcased at the “Fantastical Sharks & Rays” exhibition at the Australian Museum, running until 8 December. The free exhibition houses 20 artworks ranging from a Jennifer Turpin seaweed sculpture inspired by 4-year-old Inara Wilson’s imagination of the whitefin swellshark to Sarah & Sebastian’s lantern shark necklace set in bronze with diamonds, inspired by the imagination of 13-year-old Zara Pease.
These endangered species are so unique and live so deep beneath the ocean that minimal research or imagery exists of them.
The project aims to challenge the reputation of sharks and rays as predators, fostering a new appreciation for their variety of species and interesting characteristics. Every visitor through the doors is prompted to sign a petition to help stop the overfishing of these endangered and unique species in Australian waters and encourage the government to take action.
“Art and science might seem like different pursuits, but they share a common goal: understanding the world around us. However, facts and logic alone can’t tackle our biggest environmental and social challenges. That’s where art comes in – it has the power to touch our hearts and minds, inspiring new perspectives. By harnessing this power, the Fantastical Sharks & Rays exhibition evokes emotion, educates and allows us to see sharks and rays in a new light while urging action to protect Australia’s precious marine wildlife,” said Leonardo Guida, shark scientist for the Australian Marine Conservation Society.
“As Sir David Attenborough aptly said, ‘No one will ever protect what they don’t care about; and no one will care about what they have never experienced.’ To hold an exhibition of this scale, at one of the most renowned museums in the country, with so many iconic artists, means thousands of people will get to experience these endangered species. We hope it inspires a new generation of conservationists,” said Pamela Parrelli, Innocean art director.
The free exhibition runs at the Australian Museum in Sydney, until 8 December, 2024.
Credits:
Innocean Australia
CEO: Jasmin Bedir
Executive Creative Director: Wez Hawes
Creative Director: Effie Kacopieros
Digital Creative Director: Hannah Melanson
Art Director: Pamela Parrelli
Copywriter: Charlotte Berry
Design Lead: Michael Macgregor
Designer: Neisha Maguire
Client Partner: Carolyn Cho
Senior Account Manager: Ruth Murphy
Head of Production: Renata Barbosa
Senior Producer: Monique Pardavi
Producer: Natasha Downs
Editor: Dave Anlezark
Photographer: Lachlan Rotherham
Photographer: Josh Bisset
Australian Marine Conservation Society
Shark Scientist & Shark Conservation Lead: Dr Leonardo Guida, PhD
Communications Director: Imogen Scott
Digital Content Producer: Hannah Mitchell
Media Advisor: Alex Tibbitts
The Humane Society
Communications Manager: Matthew Smeal
Marine Biologist, Spokesperson: Lawrence Chlebeck
Artists:
Billy Bain & Barnaby Snow
Blak Douglas & Gryff Nolan
Dion Horstmans & Iluka Michel
Dylan Mooney & Maya Haysom-McDowell
Janet Lawrence & Eightrielle Escalona
Jennifer Turpin & Inara Wilson
Jonathan Zawada & Oliver McIntyre
Ken Done & Leah Djikic
Rosie Deacon & Arwen Brown
Sarah Munro and Robert Sebastian Grynkofki & Zara Pease
The Australian Museum
Head of Exhibitions: Fran Dorey
Producer: Trevor Ahearn
Art Curation and Consultants
Natalia Ottolenghi-Bradshaw
Arts-Matter
Retouching & Design: Wellcom
Sound: Rumble
Print: Inkwell Signs