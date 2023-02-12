Initiative Promotes Renae Joseph As First Chief Of Staff

IPG’s media agency Initiative has appointed its first chief of staff, promoting long-term employee Renae Joseph (lead image) to the newly created role.

Joseph’s remit will see her act as liaison between staff, senior executives and the CEO, acting as a sounding board for decision making, a senior strategic partner and the driving force for the implementation of key organisational priorities.

Melissa Fein said a chief of staff’s role is not for the faint hearted, it’s incredibly variable with vast responsibilities but is a key strategical appointment necessary to manage the daily complexities of a fast-paced media agency.

Fein said: “I know Renae is capable of managing such a huge task and I am delighted she has accepted this role. Introducing this role is another demonstration of Initiative’s commitment to its people and creating the best working environment of an agency in the market.

“Renae is unparalleled at anticipating challenges and managing sensitivities, she has often triaged an issue and solved the problem before I’ve even heard of it. She understands what makes a leader tick and will continue to help foster opportunities for our people and build great relationships with key clients and media partners,” Fein explained.

Previously Joseph led the marketing and operations function for Initiative and has been part of the Mediabrands family for nearly a decade. Prior to that she was the national business and production manager at Network 10 and the trade marketing manager at News Corp Australia. Most recently she has played a key role in the transformation journey of Initiative and is renowned across Mediabrands for her “can do” attitude and her ability to drive business outcomes.

Fein continued: “Understanding what makes a leader tick, interpreting their needs and knowing when to action a matter on my behalf falls squarely on Renae’s shoulders. I know she’s up to the task and will continue to be an asset to our agency.”

Joseph said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to step into this new role straight off the bat from returning from parental leave. I’m excited by the diverse remit this role offers and the chance to continue to shepherd Initiative’s progressive culture. A heartfelt thanks to Mel, Sam and my colleagues for believing in me, and fostering an environment where I can progress my career, whilst being an active, involved mother to my three beautiful boys.”