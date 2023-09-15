Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour

Something nice to share on a Friday, Sunita Gloster has collected her Order of Australia medal for her services to the media and marketing industries and for her continued and admirable work on gender equality.

Her father, John D’Souza was with her to collect the award, himself a recipient of an OAM (Medal of the Order of Australia) for his years of community work.

“A very special moment this week to be invested with my AM, and to hear Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC talk about the significance of the Whitlam Government’s focus on recognising our past and reimagining a modern Australia with multiculturalism at its heart,” Gloster wrote on LinkedIn.

“The removal of the final vestiges of the White Australia Policy and legislation to prohibit discrimination on the grounds of race in 1973 enabled my family to call Australia home the very next year. A very grateful and celebratory day made more special to be invested alongside my friend Marina Go, and our proud Fathers.”

Gloster is currently a non-executive director of the UN Global Compact Network Australia and runs her own GLOSTER ADVISORY consultancy business, during her long career, she has served as the chief customer officer for WPP, the CEO of the AANA and spent time in London as the European chief operating officer of M&C Saatchi.

Her fellow recipient, Go, has had a long career in media, being the CEO and publishing director of private media and the general manager of Hearst-Bauer Media.

“A wonderful experience: my AM investiture at Government House today with my sons Lachie Pringle Jackson Pringle, husband and parents. And to experience the day with my great friend Sunita Gloster AM was the icing,” she wrote on LinkedIn.