“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” AFFINITY’s Angela Smith

“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” AFFINITY’s Angela Smith
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Indie agencies are causing a big stir in the Australian media landscape at the moment, winning big clients and pinching equally big names from the large holding companies. A root cause of this success, according to Angela Smith, chief brand officer at AFFINITY, is that indie shops treat their staff as “people, not resources.”

Smith, (centre right) was speaking to a packed Rainforest room on the final official day of festivities in Queensland, alongside Jimmy Hyett (centre), CEO of This Is Flow; Jacquie Alley (centre left), chief operating officer at The Media Store and chairperson of the IMAA; and Adrian Roeling (far right), managing partner at Hatched.

Alley (centre left) was speaking to a packed Rainforest room on the final official day of festivities in Queensland, alongside Jimmy Hyett (centre), CEO of This Is Flow; Angela Smith (centre right), chief brand officer at AFFINITY; and Adrian Roeling (far right), managing partner at Hatched.

In fact, Alley said that this different approach to managing staff time gave indies a distinct advantage over holdcos. Their staff were more deeply invested in the success of clients, rather than being spread thin across heaps of different clients.

“We really do stand out in this space and we collectively have not had a talent problem, which is exciting. They go and visit the holdco side and they come because they’re saying ‘That wasn’t as great as I thought’ because they’re not resources. They’re working on ridiculous amounts of clients,” said Alley.

However, while the indie agency execs on stage in Tropical North Queensland explained to moderator Sam Buchanan, (far left) CEO of the IMAA, and the audience that indies are perceived as lacking experience, this is far from true, either.

“I think we’re often considered the red herring or the risky option and I would challenge any CMO on that because a lot of our staff have come from a whole range of different backgrounds and bring just as much clever thinking and results for our clients as anyone else,” continued Alley.

“The average industry experience across Australia at the moment in agencies is seven years and in the last IMAA survey, it was 9.3. In fact, over 25 per cent of us have been in the industry for more than ten years, so there’s a real richness of experience.”

Hyett even said that the holdcos were making a rod for their own back by not providing as compelling employee propositions as indies.

“It’s really all credit to the holdcos beceause they’ve developed some really nice talent, with that breadth of experience and scale and with multiple clients and the process of working with big clients,”

“It’s a great pool for us to poach from,” he said, to a laughing audience.

This change of approach from the holdcos has borne fruit, with AFFINITY and Hatched coming first and second on the Australian Financial Review’s list of best media and marketing workplaces last year.

However, Smith made clear that while independent agencies are certainly different from the large holding companies in terms of their employee proposition and relationship with clients, they should not be lumped in together.

“We’re all really proud of our agency but we’re all actually very different. We get lumped into this basket of indies. We’re not all homogenous. We have very distinctive brand stories to tell,” she said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cannes in Cairns

Latest News

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
  • Advertising

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
  • Media

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]

Football ball with flag of Spain in the net of goal of football stadium. Football championship of Spain concept. 3d illustration
  • Marketing

LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding

LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
  • Marketing

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
  • Marketing

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]

Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations
  • Marketing

Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations

Yahoo Academy has opened for nominations and promises 40 participants a masterclass from creative strategists Rosie and Faris Yakob of Genius Steals. This year’s Academy program will focus on AI and other emerging technology giving the 40 participants from across Australia and Singapore the tools they need to navigate an exciting future. It will culminate […]

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars
  • Marketing

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars

Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multiple ARIA Award-winning blues rock band, The Teskey Brothers, will grace its June-August issue cover, which also lands in Coles supermarkets for the first time putting it in over 800 additional retailers across the country. Australia’s very own blues brothers, Josh and Sam Teskey […]