Incolink Channels The “Gladiator Spirit” In New Drop The Act Mental Health Campaign

Incolink’s new ‘Drop the Act’ campaign aims to present audiences with a range of humorous scenarios where workers adopt over-the-top personas to hide their feelings.

In previous campaigns, these personas included cowboys and wrestlers. However, their perceptive co-workers always see through the façade, prompting them to drop the act and open up about what’s troubling them.

Building on the success of the original ‘Drop The Act’ campaign, Incolink is now launching a bold new instalment inspired by the iconic Gladiator. Designed to challenge the tough, stoic culture of the construction industry, the campaign leans on humour and relatability to encourage workers to open up about their mental health and seek help when needed. Gladiators, symbols of strength and resilience, fit perfectly with the campaign’s aesthetic while highlighting the importance of vulnerability.

Incolink CEO Erik Locke emphasised the importance of the campaign, noting that construction workers are six times more likely to die by suicide than from a workplace accident. “This campaign continues the fight to dismantle harmful stigmas and promote healthier conversations about mental health.”

Michael Daddo, managing partner at Shannon Behaviour Change, said, “This new Gladiator spot is a great example of the fresh yet consistent approach we like to see within our campaigns. It stays true to the core creative element of the ‘Drop the Act’ campaign by cutting through the tough exterior of the construction industry and inspiring workers to prioritise their mental health and support their mates.”

The recently launched campaign will roll out across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, email, and Incolink’s website, reaching workers where they are. Partners including the CFMEU, PPTEU, Master Builders, and Master Plumbers will help amplify the message, ensuring it resonates throughout the industry.