In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Free Product Listings Webinar

In Marketing We Trust is set to host a special webinar on August 24 with an in-depth panel discussion on the increasingly important topic of Google Free Product Listings.

In the webinar, attendees will learn the difference between free product listings and shopping ads. Free listings currently sit simultaneously outside and in between Organic and Paid Media services, which means it requires multidisciplinary skill sets to master using Google Free Product Listings correctly, with few marketers currently able to optimise listings for best performance.

The panel discussion will also cover how marketing objectives for paid and organic listings differ, what influences performance and how optimisation requirements differ for Google Free Product Listings.

The webinar will be hosted by In Marketing We Trust’s CEO Paul Hewett, with his colleagues Elle Hackett (head of paid media) and Tom Ashworth (head of SEO) also on the panel.

Elle Hackett has more than 8 years of agency experience, working with many eCommerce & travel businesses to deliver effective marketing campaigns. Her current focus is on providing support and strategy for product development, sales, delivery and training.

As head of SEO, Tom Ashworth has over 8 years of experience across all marketing channels on both agency and client side. He focuses on driving SEO performance through data-driven decisions and aims to provide robust, proven solutions alongside emerging technology and trends.

Tom believes marketing should always be thought of holistically to provide the best results across all touchpoints, to benefit the customers as well as the client.

At the August 24 Google Free Product Listings Webinar, the panel will walk the attendees through the language for searches, product title structures, product image best practices, price competitiveness, and reporting.

Everyone attending will receive actionable steps on Google Free Product Listings configuration and optimisation. They will learn how to set up Google Merchant Center free listings for success, how to monitor the health of feeds and how to increase engagement throughout the full suite of free listings across Google Shopping.

The panel will also cover how to put a testing framework in place for Google Free Product Listings and how to carry out effective competitor benchmarking.