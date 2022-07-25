In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Free Product Listings Webinar

In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Free Product Listings Webinar
Kirsty Tanner
By Kirsty Tanner
SHARE
THIS



In Marketing We Trust is set to host a special webinar on August 24 with an in-depth panel discussion on the increasingly important topic of Google Free Product Listings.

In the webinar, attendees will learn the difference between free product listings and shopping ads. Free listings currently sit simultaneously outside and in between Organic and Paid Media services, which means it requires multidisciplinary skill sets to master using Google Free Product Listings correctly, with few marketers currently able to optimise listings for best performance.

The panel discussion will also cover how marketing objectives for paid and organic listings differ, what influences performance and how optimisation requirements differ for Google Free Product Listings.

The webinar will be hosted by In Marketing We Trust’s CEO Paul Hewett, with his colleagues Elle Hackett (head of paid media) and Tom Ashworth (head of SEO) also on the panel. 

Elle Hackett has more than 8 years of agency experience, working with many eCommerce & travel businesses to deliver effective marketing campaigns. Her current focus is on providing support and strategy for product development, sales, delivery and training.

As head of SEO, Tom Ashworth has over 8 years of experience across all marketing channels on both agency and client side. He focuses on driving SEO performance through data-driven decisions and aims to provide robust, proven solutions alongside emerging technology and trends.

Tom believes marketing should always be thought of holistically to provide the best results across all touchpoints, to benefit the customers as well as the client.

At the August 24 Google Free Product Listings Webinar, the panel will walk the attendees through the language for searches, product title structures, product image best practices, price competitiveness, and reporting.

Everyone attending will receive actionable steps on Google Free Product Listings configuration and optimisation. They will learn how to set up Google Merchant Center free listings for success, how to monitor the health of feeds and how to increase engagement throughout the full suite of free listings across Google Shopping.

The panel will also cover how to put a testing framework in place for Google Free Product Listings and how to carry out effective competitor benchmarking.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Google Free Product Listings In Marketing We Trust

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.