IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Major Partnership With SXSW Sydney 2024

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a major partnership with SXSW Sydney 2024. As an Official Partner of SXSW Sydney, IHG Hotels & Resorts will deliver a series of experiences set to delight and disrupt, including the launch of an interactive, experiential activation, ‘The Mind Lobby,’ and comes onboard as the Official Partner of the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival 2024.

Returning for its second edition from 14-20 October, SXSW Sydney 2024 is poised to be one of the most talked-about events of the year, delivering a packed line-up of events and experiences across multiple disciplines, including music, gaming, technology and film. The Austin-born festival brought together almost 100,000 people in 2023 and will continue to engage a melting pot of creative thinkers, trailblazing performers, and top industry professionals.

As an Official Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts will be launching the ‘Mind Lobby’ on Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC) forecourt, taking over the site with a large-scale experiential activation. The Mind Lobby is designed to disrupt the way people find travel inspiration, using cutting-edge eye tracking technology to help guests discover their true travel desires by dipping into their subconscious. The activation will also provide badge holders and consumers a chic retreat to rest and recharge, bringing IHG Hotels & Resorts’ hospitality to the heart of the action.

As Official Partner of the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival 2024, IHG continues its support of the arts and cultural community, integrating into the festival’s 75+ screenings across six days including a 30-second pre-film video and proudly presenting the SXSW Sydney Best Feature Film Award. The Screen Festival highlights exceptional talent from the Asia-Pacific region and will feature a diverse array of content, including feature films, shorts, TV premieres, music videos, and XR.

The partnership builds on IHG Hotels & Resorts’ enthusiasm and passion for aligning with creative thinkers, innovators and technological futurists, and takes spirit from IHG’s long pioneering history. From the world’s first computerised reservation system to launching the first global luxury hotel brand – InterContinental Hotels & Resorts – IHG and its brands have been at the forefront of some of the most memorable and inventive developments for both consumers and businesses alike.

“Partnering with SXSW Sydney was a natural fit,” said Matt Tripolone, managing director – Australasia & Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “We know SXSW Sydney has cumulated an almost cult-like following of creatives and curious thinkers, and IHG Hotels & Resorts has been undergoing its own journey through technology and brand evolutions, making it the perfect time to interact with such a diverse audience. The Mind Lobby is a great example of how we’re showing up differently to engage audiences in new and memorable ways – and with a special SXSW Sydney futurist spin, it’s set to be an unforgettable experience”.

“We are thrilled to announce IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Major Presenting Partner of the SXSW Sydney 2024 Screen Festival. This partnership reflects our commitment to celebrating creativity and innovation in the film industry, and we look forward to showcasing the incredible talent and stories that will emerge from this vibrant festival,” said Colin Daniels, managing director of SXSW Sydney 2024.