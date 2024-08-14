Hyundai Joins With 36 Months To Raise Social Media Age From 13 To 16

Hyundai Motor Company Australia is proud to announce its partnership with 36 Months, a pioneering social initiative dedicated to raising the legal age for social media app usage from 13 to 16.

Hyundai’s director of marketing and product, Andrew Tuitahi, detailed the importance of this partnership and its connection to Hyundai’s Progress for Humanity mission.

“This collaboration is cemented by a shared vision of fostering a healthier, more sustainable digital environment for Australia’s youth,” says Tuitahi.

“We are thrilled to partner with 36 Months on its quest to improve the mental health of our future generations. By advocating for a higher legal age for social app usage, we can help to create a safer environment both online and offline.”

“We believe that by working together, we can make significant strides in ensuring young people have a better opportunity to grow and thrive without the undue pressures of early social media exposure,” said Tuitahi.

NOVA’s Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli’ and Rob Galluzzo, executive producer and CEO of leading film production company, FINCH, are the founders of 36 Months. (The two are pictured above in the order they are named). The social change initiative is urging the government to mandate social media citizenship, delaying the age teenagers can sign up for social media accounts with addictive features from 13 to 16 – which is 36 months.

Rob Galluzzo says, “Hyundai’s commitment to 36 Months is reassuring that Australia’s biggest brands are sitting up and taking notice of how social media affects our teens.

“We are already having conversations with many more, who are exploring not only what they can do as a business to ensure our children’s future, but how they can help and shape those 36 months from age 13-16 while they are not allowed on social media.

“We welcome brands to ask themselves, their staff, colleagues, partners and suppliers how they can show up for teenagers, families and their communities to help foster resilience, safety and these conversations during these crucial three years.

“If they don’t have an answer – or don’t want to explore one – then they have to ask themselves what they stand for as a brand, period.”

A recent Australian study highlighted the critical need for children to spend less time on social media to develop essential brain functions, confidence, self-worth, and an appreciation for reality.

The study revealed that 75 per cent of adolescents who reduced their social media usage reported improved mental health, while 65 per cent experienced a boost in self-esteem – a clear indication of the need for legislative change.

Hyundai’s Progress for Humanity mission focuses on the business contributing positively to society. The partnership with 36 Months is a natural extension of this commitment. By supporting efforts to raise the social app usage age, Hyundai will continue to advocate for a more mindful and responsible approach to technology and its impact.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai will implement several initiatives throughout the year to encourage its community to embrace connection and adventure.

Educational and inspirational content will be distributed across Hyundai channels, promoting ways to create memories with loved ones while simultaneously advocating for the community to boost 36 Months petition of signatures, and maintain the pressure for policy change.

Hyundai is excited to embark on this journey with 36 Months to support such an important initiative.