HubSpot Launches ChatSpot.AI To Help Marketers Speed Up Work

CRM platform Hubspot has jumped on the AI bandwagon, launching ChatSpot.AI and a Content Assistant to help marketers get their work done faster.

The familiar-sounding ChatSpot.AI helps marketers complete a variety of menial tasks, from adding companies to databases, creating reports, and drafting personalised comms for customers, launched today in a public alpha setting.

The Content Assistant launched today in a private beta and can suggest blog titles and then complete blog posts or outlines based on the title, as well as write landing pages, website pages, sales and marketing emails, and knowledge base articles. It can also streamline content marketing workflows into one place, saving teams time and energy.

“We are experiencing a step-function change in the way people work. At HubSpot, our goal is to help companies connect more deeply with their customers. Our new AI-powered content assistant helps them create quality content faster and easier, to better serve their customers,” said Andy Pitre, EVP of product at HubSpot.

“Advances in AI also have the potential to change the way people use and interact with software. We’re excited to launch ChatSpot.ai to experiment with how we can make our software even easier to use, and we’re inviting our customers to come along with us as we learn together.”