Howatson+Co Named One Of Australia’s Top Startups By LinkedIn

LinkedIn has announced Howatson+Co as the 8th best Australian startup on the 2024 LinkedIn Top Startups Australia list – an annual ranking of the emerging companies where professionals want to work.
The companies on the list are not only experiencing rapid growth and attracting significant interest from investors and job seekers, but they are also pioneering innovative solutions that are transforming their respective industries. From manufacturing lab-grown meat and facilitating easier access to medicinal cannabis, to developing next-generation computers and designing 3D-printed hypersonic rockets, they are shaping the future.
The Top Startups list is fuelled by data based on actions of more than 1 billion LinkedIn members globally across four core areas: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups have pulled talent from the flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.
To be eligible, companies must be headquartered in Australia, be fully independent and privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees and be five years old or younger.
“Linkedin’s 2024 Top Startups list showcases Australia’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and features dynamic companies across a wide-variety of industries. Based on unique LinkedIn data, the list can help Aussie professionals discover emerging companies across multiple sectors and help provide valuable insights for those looking to grow their career,” said Cayla Dengate, Linkedin Australia career expert.
|
2024 LinkedIn Top Startups list Australia – Top 10
|
1
|
|Headquarters: Melbourne | Year founded: 2019 | What they do: Montu is an Australian medical cannabis company that connects Australians with qualified doctors through its telehealth platform.
|
2
|
|Headquarters: Sydney | Year founded: 2019 | What they do: Eucalyptus is a telehealth platform serving patients across four key brands, such as contraception and fertility, skincare, men’s health and sexual wellness.
|
3
|
|Headquarters: Brisbane | Year founded: 2020 | What they do: ProcurePro creates software for construction firms to manage and consolidate their procurement processes into a single digital platform.
|
4
|
|Headquarters: Melbourne | Year founded: 2021 | What they do: Melbourne-based Heidi Health built an AI tool that enables medical practitioners to automate administrative tasks, such as writing clinical notes, case histories and referral letters.
|
5
|
|Headquarters: Sydney | Year founded: 2022 | What they do: Constantinople is an all-in-one software and operational platform that helps banks manage everything from customer service and banking products to operations, compliance and anti-money laundering.
|
6
|
|Headquarters: Sydney | Year founded: 2019 | What they do: Vow is a food biotech company that uses animal cells to grow meat-like products in laboratories and factories, rather than farms and abattoirs.
|
7
|