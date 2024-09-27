Howatson+Co Named One Of Australia’s Top Startups By LinkedIn

LinkedIn has announced Howatson+Co as the 8th best Australian startup on the 2024 LinkedIn Top Startups Australia list – an annual ranking of the emerging companies where professionals want to work.

The companies on the list are not only experiencing rapid growth and attracting significant interest from investors and job seekers, but they are also pioneering innovative solutions that are transforming their respective industries. From manufacturing lab-grown meat and facilitating easier access to medicinal cannabis, to developing next-generation computers and designing 3D-printed hypersonic rockets, they are shaping the future.

The Top Startups list is fuelled by data based on actions of more than 1 billion LinkedIn members globally across four core areas: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups have pulled talent from the flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.

To be eligible, companies must be headquartered in Australia, be fully independent and privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees and be five years old or younger.

“Linkedin’s 2024 Top Startups list showcases Australia’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and features dynamic companies across a wide-variety of industries. Based on unique LinkedIn data, the list can help Aussie professionals discover emerging companies across multiple sectors and help provide valuable insights for those looking to grow their career,” said Cayla Dengate, Linkedin Australia career expert.