How Smirnoff, Red Bull & Jack Daniel’s Changed The Brand Integration Game At Beyond The Valley 2024

Beyond The Valley (BTV) has once again proven why it is more than just a music festival but a cultural milestone for Australia. With over 35,000 attendees immersed in a meticulously curated universe, Untitled Group elevated its reputation as a leader in experiential marketing, redefining the way brands connect with audiences through creative activations and partnerships.

From secret pop-up parties to reimagined everyday experiences, this year’s festival spotlighted collaborations with powerhouse brands like Smirnoff, Red Bull, and Jack Daniel’s, setting new benchmarks for engagement and creativity.

Smirnoff Schmall Klub: A Hidden Cornerstore Experience

A cornerstone of BTV’s legacy, the Schmall Klub, underwent a bold transformation in 2024, reimagined by Smirnoff as an unassuming Cornerstore concealing a secret party behind its fridge doors. The activation teased its location online with Easter eggs in the lead-up, driving curiosity among festival-goers. Once discovered, attendees were treated to intimate DJ sets by Gen Z’s most beloved talent, creating a viral moment trending across social platforms.

“The Smirnoff Schmall Klub was a fresh take on Beyond The Valley’s Secret Stage, “Schmall Klub,” originally introduced in 2019 through a conversation with our headline artist that year (Rufus Du Sol) and a Managing Partner, Michael Cristidis. This year, this hidden stage encouraged festival-goers to explore the site to uncover a programme of top-tier club talent from local and abroad,” Dwayne Thompson, head of partnerships at Untitled Group, told B&T.

“With Smirnoff as our partner, we were able to enhance the thrill of the discovery by creating a Cornerstore pop-up experience that concealed a secret party behind fridge doors. It was an immersive and creative way to combine consumer engagement and typical shopping behaviour with a memorable festival moment”.

Red Bull Unforeseen: Party Beyond the Train Doors

Making its BTV debut, Red Bull Unforeseen reimagined a daily Gen Z routine – the morning commute – into an elevated party experience at the Beyond The Valley Train Station. Attendees were greeted by colourful “station attendants” before entering a hidden world of themed bars, experiential rooms, and performances from emerging and international artists.

“Festival-goers arrived at the unassuming London Underground-themed station, met by station attendees outside with the promise of a party beyond the carriage doors,” said Thompson.

“The music offering here focused on championing local producers and talent for a distinct Melbourne experience. From the iconic vintage Melbourne train seat pattern to the blaring of the horn of an on-coming train at the DJ booth, the activation blended Gen Z commuting culture with unexpected twists, leaving a lasting emotional impression for their next commute. It went down so well, talent such as Untitled Kingdoms FISH56OCTAGON beelined straight toward it to perform a surprise set. Maybe he was homesick?” Thompson joked.

Jack Daniel’s House Party: A Nod to Intimacy and Connection

Celebrating the spirit of house party culture, Jack Daniel’s House Party brought a more intimate vibe to BTV with live music, karaoke, and a platform for local and emerging artists. Integrating surf culture, the activation emphasised meaningful connections while offering a stage for rising talent to shine.

“Jack Daniel’s House Party paid homage to classic house party culture, emphasising the social connections fostered in an intimate and relaxed setting,” said Thompson.

Beyond The Valley’s 2024 edition also showcased collaborations with Telstra Plus, Visit Victoria, triple j, The Daily Aus, Gage Roads, and Diageo, highlighting the festival as a playground for creative and meaningful partnerships.

Thompson emphasised the festival’s ethos of aligning with authentic, culturally relevant brands. “We look for brands that are authentic, engaged, and ready to connect with our audience in a real way. It’s about creating partnerships that put festival-goers first while staying true to our values and ensuring it’s the right cultural fit”.

“Balancing creative freedom with brand messaging is also something we’re forever trying to get right, to ensure success… We collaborate closely with partners to ensure their vision aligns with our audience’s preferences, fostering campaigns that feel natural and relevant. By focusing on shared goals — like enhancing the festival experience and supporting the music industry — we aim to create partnerships that are both impactful and authentic,” he said.

Central to this year’s activations was the theme of discovery. From Smirnoff’s secret fridge doors to Red Bull’s hidden train party, the element of mystery heightened audience engagement.

“Mystery and curiosity play a huge role in enhancing audience engagement, our festival-goers, primarily Gen Z, are naturally curious and love the thrill of discovery which is amplified when aligned with music. While they value transparency and honesty, they also crave those surprise-and-delight moments. It’s all about finding the right balance and building trust by giving them the freedom to explore and uncover hidden experiences,” said Thompson.

“Activations like Smirnoff Schmall Klub and Red Bull Unforeseen tap into that curiosity by offering something unexpected. We create an element of intrigue that makes the experience feel exclusive and personal and then top it off with a secret set from some of their favourite artists so they can experience a party like no other”.

As Untitled Group prepares for the 10th edition of Beyond The Valley, it remains committed to pushing boundaries. Emerging trends like gamification, nostalgia, and community-focused initiatives are set to take centre stage.

As Thompson so eloquently put it: “our goal is always to craft deeply engaging moments that resonate with the right audiences, that you cannot get anywhere else, creating connections that last far beyond the festival itself”.

