Houston Group Wins Pitch For Suburban Land Agency (ACT) Account

Houston Group is set to lead ACT’s Suburban Land Agency’s brand and creative strategy, winning the account following a competitive pitch process.

After an in-depth process, Houston Group has come out on top, based on its brand transformation experience and leading place-making capability across Australia’s property organisations such as Lendlease, TOGA Group, The Agency, and 151 Property.

Beyond the property sector, its experience with government organisations and NFPs such as Austrade, NSW’s Uptown Accelerator program, Westfund, CSU, and Vic Health, further demonstrated its ability to manage complex stakeholder management whilst achieving organisational efficiences and positive community outcomes.

“We couldn’t be more excited to form this new partnership, working alongside the entire Suburban Land Agency to demonstrate the value they add in creating thriving communities for the ACT. Helping to enhance brand perceptions and establish that the Suburban Land Agency is truly transforming the shape of Canberra, is what we’re here to do,” said Houston Group CEO and founder, Stuart O’Brien.

“Our 12+ years of experience across the entire Lendlease business, from residential to commercial, and retail to urban regeneration, demonstrates our understanding of the complexity and methodologies required when visioning and building places for the long term. It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to work on the other side, for the government, which is all about ensuring a brighter future for the people of Canberra”.

The Suburban Land Agency win follows several new business wins for Houston Group including Vinnies NSW, QT Hotels, and Health Partners.