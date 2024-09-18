CampaignsNewsletter

Houston Group Creates New Identity For T​OGA​​ Group’s​ Wunderlich Lane Precinct ​​In Surry Hills & Redfern​

TOGA Group ​recently introduced ​​lifestyle precinct ​Wunderlich Lane ​via strategic brand and creative agency, Houston Group. ​

​​​The intersection of Redfern and Surry Hills is in the throes of an almighty transformation, with Wunderlich Lane at its centre. A lifestyle precinct. A world within a world, Wunderlich Lane will be home to a collective of restaurants and all-day dining, bars, beauty, wellness, and boutique retail by some of the city’s best operators; a boutique luxury hotel — The EVE Hotel Sydney; event spaces; fresh food village-style market; creative office space; and luxurious residences. ​​ ​​

Houston Group was tasked with taking the name and defining a unique place proposition and identity to support retail and commercial leasing priorities. The concept of “Be enticed” helped shape and inform the precinct messaging and visual identity, echoing some of the colour and fine-grain detail of the architecture and precinct design. To complement this, the design system was inspired by the original Zinc letterpress of the former Wunderlich brother’s factory and all the beautiful patterns and shapes.

As part of the process, the Houston team also named the new hotel, The EVE Hotel Sydney. The name provided the perfect platform to talk to the sense of anticipation and excitement on the eve of any occasion.

“Wunderlich Lane is my new local, so it was an incredible honour to work with the entire T​OGA​​ ​​ Group​ team on defining the place narrative and brand strategy to breathe new life into an already iconic precinct. Through looking to the past and the original intent of this site, we were able to unlock a truth that inspired the entire place identity and messaging. Reinstating the “lane” was a critical part of the story – to inspire that sense of gathering, community and connection. We’re thrilled to see the precinct now open and teeming with life​,​” ​ ​said CEO and founder, Stuart O’Brien.

​​“We are thrilled to be finally introducing Wunderlich Lane (the brand and the precinct) to the world. It’s hoped that Wunderlich Lane further adds to the already vibrant Redfern and Surry Hills local communities and entices more visitors to explore this eclectic and much-loved pocket of inner Sydney​​,​​” ​​said ​​Jacob Rolls, executive general manager investment TOGA Group ​​ ​

​​​​​Wunderlich Lane opened to the public in ​July​​, 2024​​;​ anchored by Coles​, Vintage Cellars​ and Harris Farm​ Markets​, ​with a host ​ of​ restaurants, bars, beauty, wellness, and boutique retail by some of the city’s best operators; plus boutique luxury hotel The EVE Hotel Sydney to come later this year​.

Campaign Credits:

Agency: Houston Group

Stuart O’Brien – CEO/Director of Strategy

Alex Toohey – Executive Creative Director

Dana Rogers – Senior Designer

Gretel Maltabarow – Managing Director

Gabriella Bore – Account Director

 

Client: Toga

Lauren Williams – Development Director

Jacob Rolls – GM, Property & Toga Hospitality

