House Of Common Podcast Network Signs Unemployed & Afraid

The Unemployed & Afraid podcast for entrepreneurs and business owners has joined the House of Common podcast network, part of the Common Entertainment brand.

This partnership is set to accelerate the growth of Unemployed & Afraid by expanding its audience reach and introducing new commercial opportunities, with House of Common exclusively managing advertising sales for the podcast.

Built on the insight that only hearing from the top one per cent in business was limiting the growth potential of entrepreneurs, and that there’s far more to business development than process and skills, Unemployed & Afraid was born. By exploring the intersection of entrepreneurship and personal development, the show works hard to fight the dire failure statistics of small businesses by delivering a diverse range of business stories, structures, insights, and relatable realities.

Unemployed & Afraid, created, hosted and produced by Kim Kerton, has built a dedicated following by spotlighting the bravery and resilience of entrepreneurs across industries. With nearly 200 stories that deeply resonate with those forging their own paths – whether in full-time ventures or side hustles – the podcast has become a trusted resource, source of inspiration and 2x Australian Podcast Awards finalist. Now, as part of House of Common, Unemployed & Afraid will leverage the network’s extensive social media impact, which grew to reach 200 million in 2024, to grow its impact and revenue potential.

House of Common, an independent podcast network under Common Entertainment, was founded by three entrepreneurs with a mission to champion unique voices and build a platform for impactful, creative storytelling. Common is dedicated to creating and curating extraordinary stories about everyday people, for everyday people, with a mission to make social media a better place – one of empowerment, education and entertainment, rather than negativity and sensationalism. The partnership reflects the shared entrepreneurial spirit and values of both brands, creating a dynamic collaboration that aligns with their commitment to innovation and meaningful engagement.

“Content creators possess an incredible power to captivate, inspire, and connect with audiences globally. At House of Common, we amplify these storytelling forms by partnering with both established and emerging creators to bring their narratives to the world,” said Joseph Summers, Co-Founder and CEO of Common Entertainment.

“Kim’s not only a great creator, but she also understands commercial media and partnerships, having held senior roles in media strategy and branded content over many years – this combination is hard to find. Kim’s a natural with brands and content integration and we’re thrilled to introduce her show Unemployed & Afraid, a lifeline to the small business community, to our commercial partners.”

“Unemployed & Afraid represents brave entrepreneurs, at all levels and scales, and refuses to buy into a culture of income flexing, false promises and surface level support. Every episode showcases real stories and insights of the experience of entrepreneurship – the grit, chaos, doubt and the payoffs,” said Kim Kerton, creator and host of Unemployed & Afraid.

“Joining House of Common, a network equally driven by entrepreneurial passion, not only amplifies my mission for the show but also opens doors to new growth opportunities – which are paramount to the shows continuing success and positive influence. Together, we’re proving that independent voices can thrive and make a big impact.”

This partnership arrives at a time when both brands are experiencing significant momentum. Unemployed & Afraid joins other House of Common titles such as listenABLE, Relatables and Never Too Small