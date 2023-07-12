Hotwire Global Communications Expands Presence In APAC

Hotwire Global Communications, the global technology communications and marketing consultancy, has announced that GetIT, a leading B2B technology marketing agency in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region has officially become part of the Hotwire brand one year after the acquisition of the company in July 2022.

Effective today, GetIT’s offices in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Japan will join the 11 Hotwire offices around the world, deepening the consultancy’s offerings in reputation, relationship and revenue services which include digital marketing, content production, account based marketing and public relations, while extending the consultancy’s global reach into more of the APAC region. Current Hotwire clients like Informatica are already benefiting from the expanded capabilities. The growth in APAC adds to Hotwire’s client portfolio a list of high-profile enterprise technology brands such as Google Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, Telekom Malaysia, Amazon Web Services and SAP Concur.

Heather Kernahan (lead image), global CEO, Hotwire, said: “Growing our presence in APAC reflects our ambition for accelerated global expansion and continued support for our clients in navigating the current tech landscape via our reputation, relationship and revenue services. We’re thrilled to extend the Hotwire footprint across Asia Pacific with our expanded capabilities and specialised communications and marketing services for technology and innovation leaders.”

Additionally, the four new country offices expand Hotwire’s network to more than 400 employees and 15 offices around the world. Specifically in APAC, Hotwire now boasts nearly 50 employees and six offices, including the existing Hotwire offices in Australia. GetIT founder and CEO Anol Bhattacharya is now managing director, marketing, for Hotwire Asia Pacific.

The APAC expansion builds on a year of growth for Hotwire which earlier this year announced significant updates to its data and analytics offerings. The suite of insight-led solutions—Account IQ, Audience IQ, Comms IQ and Performance IQ—launched in February are available to help technology companies in APAC and globally harness the power of data to optimise strategies, measure impact and enable business growth.