Hotwire Global Communications Expands Presence In APAC

Hotwire Global Communications Expands Presence In APAC
Olivia Jarman
By Olivia Jarman
SHARE
THIS



Hotwire Global Communications, the global technology communications and marketing consultancy, has announced that GetIT, a leading B2B technology marketing agency in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region has officially become part of the Hotwire brand one year after the acquisition of the company in July 2022.

Effective today, GetIT’s offices in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Japan will join the 11 Hotwire offices around the world, deepening the consultancy’s offerings in reputation, relationship and revenue services which include digital marketing, content production, account based marketing and public relations, while extending the consultancy’s global reach into more of the APAC region. Current Hotwire clients like Informatica are already benefiting from the expanded capabilities. The growth in APAC adds to Hotwire’s client portfolio a list of high-profile enterprise technology brands such as Google Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, Telekom Malaysia, Amazon Web Services and SAP Concur.

Heather Kernahan (lead image), global CEO, Hotwire, said: “Growing our presence in APAC reflects our ambition for accelerated global expansion and continued support for our clients in navigating the current tech landscape via our reputation, relationship and revenue services. We’re thrilled to extend the Hotwire footprint across Asia Pacific with our expanded capabilities and specialised communications and marketing services for technology and innovation leaders.”

Additionally, the four new country offices expand Hotwire’s network to more than 400 employees and 15 offices around the world. Specifically in APAC, Hotwire now boasts nearly 50 employees and six offices, including the existing Hotwire offices in Australia. GetIT founder and CEO Anol Bhattacharya is now managing director, marketing, for Hotwire Asia Pacific.

The APAC expansion builds on a year of growth for Hotwire which earlier this year announced significant updates to its data and analytics offerings. The suite of insight-led solutions—Account IQ, Audience IQ, Comms IQ and Performance IQ—launched in February are available to help technology companies in APAC and globally harness the power of data to optimise strategies, measure impact and enable business growth.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Hotwire Global Communications

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge
  • Media

Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge

It was a win for MasterChef last night: the Network 10 cooking show took the entertainment crown with a total of 547,000 views. It was bad news however, for contestant Theo who was eliminated after his squid failed to make the grade in  Peter Gilmore’s seafood challenge. The show nudged just ahead of Seven’s quiz […]

UnLtd Reveals Industry’s Record-Breaking $70M Social Impact
  • Media

UnLtd Reveals Industry’s Record-Breaking $70M Social Impact

UnLtd, the social purpose organisation for the media, marketing and creative industry has announced a record-breaking social impact result for the industry. The total social impact value generated by the industry in FY23 through UnLtd was $69,996,449, the biggest impact recorded since UnLtd started in 2005. Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd said: “We are so […]

SECOND Young Person Involved In BBC Presenter Scandal
  • Media

SECOND Young Person Involved In BBC Presenter Scandal

In yet another twist in the scandal gripping UK media, a SECOND young person has come forward with claims against a high-profile BBC presenter. In the development following The Sun’s bombshell claims that a senior BBC presenter paid for sexually explicit images from a minor, a second young person has said they were contacted by […]

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta
  • Technology

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta

Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, has told a Senate inquiry that a proposed law that would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ways to punish tech firms for spreading misinformation online could be open for “abuse.” Manchin told the inquiry that the law “empowers the ACMA to, for example, […]

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter
  • Marketing

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter

News Corp Australia’s food network, including leading food media brand taste.com.au, will support food rescue organisation SecondBite’s annual Winter Appeal for the second year. SecondBite’s Winter Appeal, in partnership with Coles, begins today and News Corp Australia’s food brands have launched an editorial campaign supporting the charity initiative, highlighting its work and encouraging consumers to donate […]

Pregnant woman standing in the kitchen drinking a glass of water while preparing breakfast.
  • Media

Diets Are Leaving Aussie Women Nutritionally Unprepared For Pregnancy

New research revealed today that only a quarter (27 per cent) of current or aspiring mums are consuming specific nutrition important to a healthy pregnancy. Almost half of all women (44 per cent) actively trying to conceive (TTC) also said they don’t understand what to eat to access the nutrients they need for a healthy […]