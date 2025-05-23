PHD Melbourne Nails Bunnings’ Media Account

PHD Melbourne has won Bunnings’ media account in a competitive pitch.

B&T understands that the pitch included a who’s who of all Australia’s top media agencies, with GroupM, Publicis Groupe and IPG’s shops involved.

The incumbent on the account was IPG’s Initiative, though B&T understands an IPG Mediabrands bespoke solution took up the mantle for the group in the pitch.

Initiative had held the account since 2010, with reports at the time suggesting its annual media billings were around $40 million. It’s safe to say that number is likely to be significantly larger now.

In the past year, PHD has had some notable wins, including Zurich and Asahi, while retaining Volkswagen Group – one of its largest clients.

Earlier this year, Bunnings took a major step in launching its own retail media network: Hammer Media. The network promises to streamline messaging and enhance brand awareness across Bunnings channels such as social media, website, in-store radio, eDMs and in-store screens. As part of the network launch, 300 digital screens have been installed across 150 stores.

Bunnings is also Australia’s most-trusted brand according to Roy Morgan, beating Aldi and Kmart who placed second and third.

A Bunnings spokesperson told B&T: “Bunnings is working through a process to appoint a media agency partner. This process is ongoing and we are not in a position to confirm the outcome at this time.”

PHD declined to comment when reached by B&T.

Reporting by Arvind Hickman and Tom Fogden.