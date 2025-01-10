Hooray! Bluey Is About To Be Turned Into A Lego Set

The collaboration, which has been “a long time coming”, will hit toy shop shelves in autumn.

The world’s most famous blue heeler is being given a Lego makeover.

Bluey, the global children’s TV hit, has inspired six new Lego sets targeting younger children in Lego 4+ and Lego Duplo varieties.

Bluey follows a loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler pup, who lives with her mum, Chilli, dad, Bandit, and little sister, Bingo.

The animated series is based on childhood memories of creator Joe Brumm with scenes from his hometown Brisbane. Brumm is working on a Bluey feature film but has taken a step back from the TV series that is produced by BBC Studios and is the number one kids show in Australia.

The partnership between Lego Group and BBC Studios aims to create fun moments of imaginative role play and creativity for families as they build, connect and play out their favourite scenes from the show.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring together the worlds of Lego Play and Bluey with the team at BBC Studios. It’s been a long time coming and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike. Just like the Lego brand, the Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the Lego brand values and mission.” said Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, head of preschool at the Lego Group.

Julie Kekwick, head of licensing hardlines consumer products at BBC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with the LEGO Group for Bluey! We believe that LEGO Bluey products will offer families a fantastic new way to engage with beloved characters and stories from the hit animated series, cultivating even more imaginative play inspired by the Heelers”

Bluey holds the number one kids show spot on ABC Australia and CBeebies and Disney+ in the UK.

Bluey is 2024’s most-watched series globally on Disney+, and the year’s most-watched series on streaming to date through November among total viewers in the US, with more than 50.5 billion minutes watched.